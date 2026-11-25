MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource analytical testing to reduce capital and operating costs, access specialized expertise, improve lab efficiency, and accelerate regulatory submissions.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 18.4 billion in 2026 to USD 32.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 39.2% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activity, expanding biologics and biosimilars pipelines, stricter regulatory requirements, and continued advances in analytical technologies. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers are also increasing their use of outsourced analytical testing services to access specialized scientific expertise, validated methods, regulatory knowledge, and advanced laboratory equipment.

Investment in cell and gene therapies, antibody drug conjugates, RNA therapeutics, and personalized medicines is creating additional demand for specialized testing throughout the product development lifecycle. As companies work to shorten development timelines while maintaining regulatory compliance, external laboratories are becoming increasingly important partners across preclinical, clinical, and commercial development programs.

The rapid expansion of biologics and other complex therapies represents a major market driver. These products require extensive characterization, impurity profiling, stability assessment, bioanalytical studies, and comparability testing before receiving regulatory approval. Their sophisticated molecular structures and manufacturing variability are increasing demand for laboratories equipped with advanced chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, and molecular biology platforms.

Industry investment continues to strengthen testing capacity. In October 2025, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services began operations at a renovated 8,800 m laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas. The facility expands specialty bioanalytical and biomarker testing capabilities for infectious diseases, oncology, autoimmune disorders, cell and gene therapies, and biologics. It also adds LCMS bioanalytical capacity for large and small molecule drug development.

Outsourcing is expected to remain a central healthcare analytical testing services market trend. Contract laboratories allow manufacturers to reduce capital expenditure, improve laboratory efficiency, manage operating costs, and support faster regulatory submissions. Demand is particularly strong among virtual biotechnology companies and smaller biopharmaceutical businesses that have limited in-house analytical infrastructure. By working with external providers, these organizations can focus internal resources on drug discovery, clinical development, and manufacturing.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2021 to 2033. The healthcare analytical testing services market is evaluated by type and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Medical Device Analytical Testing Services

Extractable and Leachable

Material Characterization

Physical Testing

Bioburden Testing

Sterility Testing

Other Tests

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services

Bioanalytical Testing

Method Development and Validation

Stability Testing Other Testing Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of major healthcare analytical testing services market segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights covering key industry participants

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and informing business decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving analytical testing requirements

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, medical device manufacturers, contract laboratories, investors, and other stakeholders seeking reliable market intelligence. Its analysis highlights the technologies, service categories, regional opportunities, and competitive factors expected to shape the healthcare analytical testing services market through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services

4.4.1. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.2. Extractable and Leachable

4.4.2.1. Extractable and Leachable Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.3. Material Characterization

4.4.3.1. Material Characterization Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.4. Physical Testing

4.4.4.1. Physical Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.5. Bioburden Testing

4.4.5.1. Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.6. Sterility Testing

4.4.6.1. Sterility Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.7. Others

4.4.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services

4.5.1. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.2. Bioanalytical Testing

4.5.2.1. Bioanalytical Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.3. Method Development and Validation

4.5.3.1. Method Development and Validation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.4. Stability Testing

4.5.4.1. Stability Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.5. Other Testing Services

4.5.5.1. Other Testing Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Dashboard

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

Country analyses cover Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion).

5.3. North America

5.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.2. U.S.

5.3.3. Canada

5.3.4. Mexico

5.4. Europe

5.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.2. UK

5.4.3. Germany

5.4.4. France

5.4.5. Italy

5.4.6. Spain

5.4.7. Denmark

5.4.8. Sweden

5.4.9. Norway

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5.2. Japan

5.5.3. China

5.5.4. India

5.5.5. Australia

5.5.6. Thailand

5.5.7. South Korea

5.6. Latin America

5.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.6.2. Brazil

5.6.3. Argentina

5.7. MEA

5.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.7.2. South Africa

5.7.3. UAE

5.7.4. Saudi Arabia

5.7.5. Kuwait

5.7.6. Qatar

5.7.7. Oman

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Participant Categorization

6.1.1. Market Leaders

6.1.2. Emerging Players

6.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

6.3. Company Profiles

Company profiles cover Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives.

6.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.3.2. ICON plc

6.3.3. LabCorp

6.3.4. Charles River Laboratories

6.3.5. Syneos Health

6.3.6. SGS SA

6.3.7. Eurofins Scientific

6.3.8. Pace Analytical Services, LLC

6.3.9. Toxikon, Inc.

6.3.10. Intertek Group

List of Tables [38]

List of Figures [88]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ICON plc

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Syneos Health

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Toxikon, Inc. Intertek Group

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