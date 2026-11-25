MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin infrastructure company, has released Develop a Stablecoin Strategy for Your Business (the "Stablecoin Guide"). Serving as an informational reference, the guide may assist organizations in considering a stablecoin strategy and implementation roadmap aligned with their own operational goals.

Nowadays, cross-border corporate payments often take several days to settle and are bound by the working cycles of traditional clearing and settlement processes, leaving funds stuck in transit for extended periods. The Stablecoin Guide proposes that companies hand off the slowest and costliest part of cross-border settlement to compliant stablecoins. Suppliers and customers need not change anything, and funds can move across borders around the clock, arriving in as little as a few minutes.

The Stablecoin Guide describes in detail a cross-border treasury management model known as the "stablecoin sandwich." A company deposits funds in its local currency, and a licensed platform converts them into compliant stablecoins. The stablecoins then settle across borders on-chain, 24/7, without routing through correspondent banks. Upon arrival at the destination, they are converted into the local currency and deposited into the recipient's bank account through the local clearing and settlement network. Stablecoins appear only in the on-chain leg; both payment and receipt are conducted in fiat currency. This removes other intermediary banks, and every payment is traceable end to end.

In one use case example cited in the Stablecoin Guide, a UK fintech company paying a US supplier with compliant stablecoins could cut settlement time from 3–4 days to under 25 minutes and reduce the cost of each transfer by 68%. A European payment service provider that uses compliant stablecoins for its cross-border payment flow could free up approximately €5 million of capital tied up in prefunding, supporting three times the business volume with the same size of liquidity pool.

Enterprise adoption of stablecoins is also accelerating. Citing a survey by EY-Parthenon, the Stablecoin Guide notes that the share of surveyed companies already using stablecoins in live operations doubled from 9% in 2025 to 18% in 2026. According to Visa, Asia now accounts for 60% of global stablecoin payment activity. The Stablecoin Guide argues that companies that choose to wait and see in this environment will end up paying for costs their competitors have already eliminated.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"Many companies have come to treat exchange rate spreads, intermediary bank fees and similar charges as fixed costs of doing business globally, yet these costs materially slow the pace at which a business can grow. Today, compliant stablecoins are helping a growing number of cross-border businesses cut costs and improve capital efficiency. Just as every company needed an 'internet strategy' 20 years ago, every business should now respond early to this Structural shift in global financial infrastructure and develop its own 'stablecoin strategy.'"

Click the link to access the full version of Develop a Stablecoin Strategy for Your Business

About OSL

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin infrastructure company that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Liquid, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact:...

Disclaimer

The Stablecoin Guide is published by OSL Group for informational purposes only. It does not constitute professional advice, nor an offer, solicitation, or binding commitment regarding any digital assets or payment services, and any reliance on it is at your own risk. Digital asset transactions and stablecoins involve counterparty, liquidity, and regulatory risks, while cross-border capabilities remain subject to local regulations, licensing, and network availability. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements, which OSL Group assumes no obligation to update. Furthermore, products and services are available only in jurisdictions where legally permitted. In Hong Kong, referenced products may constitute Specified Stablecoins under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656). The issuers and OSL Group are not licensed for Regulated Stablecoin Activities; however, as a Permitted Offeror, OSL Group offers these products in Hong Kong exclusively to verified professional investors.