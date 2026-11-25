U.S. Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Multiplex And Point-Of-Care Testing Drive Growth To USD 5.70 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Objectives
1.4.1. Objective - 1
1.4.2. Objective - 2
1.4.3. Objective - 3
1.5. Research Methodology
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Purchased Database
1.6.2. Internal Database
1.6.3. Secondary Sources
1.6.4. Primary Research
1.7. Information or Data Analysis
1.7.1. Data Analysis Models
1.8. Market Formulation & Validation
1.9. Model Details
1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.10. List of Secondary Sources
1.11. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Product Snapshot
2.3. Technology Snapshot
2.4. Application Snapshot
2.5. End-use Snapshot
2.6. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers Analysis
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PESTLE Analysis
3.8. Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Product Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market by therapy, Revenue
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Reagents
4.5.1. Reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Services
4.6.1. Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Technology Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Technology, Revenue
5.4. Molecular Diagnostics
5.4.1. Molecular Diagnostics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Immunoassays
5.5.1. Immunoassays market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Microbiology
5.6.1. Microbiology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Rapid/Point-of-Care Diagnostics
5.7.1. Rapid/Point-of-Care Diagnostics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Other Technologies
5.8.1. Other Technologies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Application Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.3. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Application, Revenue
6.4. COVID-19
6.4.1. COVID-19 market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Influenza
6.5.1. Influenza market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Tuberculosis
6.6.1. Tuberculosis market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
6.7.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Non-tuberculosis Mycobacterium Testing
6.8.1. Non-tuberculosis Mycobacterium Testing market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Bacterial Pneumonia Testing
6.9.1. Bacterial Pneumonia Testing market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Other Respiratory Diseases
6.10.1. Other Respiratory Diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: End-use Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.3. U.S. Respiratory Diagnostics Market by End-use, Revenue
7.4. Hospitals
7.4.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Clinics
7.5.1. Clinics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Diagnostics Laboratories
7.6.1. Diagnostics laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Research Institutes
7.7.1. Research institutes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025
8.3.4. Abbott
8.3.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8.3.6. Siemens Healthineers AG
8.3.7. BIOMERIEUX
8.3.8. BD
8.3.9. QIAGEN
8.3.10. QuidelOrtho Corporation
8.3.11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche
8.3.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.3.13. Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)
List of Tables [6]
List of Figures [40]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Siemens Healthineers AG BIOMERIEUX BD QIAGEN QuidelOrtho Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Koninklijke Philips N.V. Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)
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