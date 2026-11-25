Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 4.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.70 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 2.98% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the recurring burden of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, tuberculosis, bacterial pneumonia, and emerging respiratory pathogens. Seasonal outbreaks, periodic infection waves, and increasing urbanization continue to drive demand for early, accurate, and scalable diagnostic solutions across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and public health programs.

The persistent prevalence of respiratory infections remains a major market driver. RSV causes approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths annually among U.S. adults aged 65 years and older. The CDC also estimated approximately 40 million influenza cases and more than 470,000 related hospitalizations during the 2023-2024 season. These figures highlight the need for dependable respiratory disease testing that supports timely treatment decisions, infection control, and public health surveillance.

Technological advancements are transforming the U.S. infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market through increased adoption of multiplex molecular diagnostics, automated laboratory platforms, sequencing technologies, and rapid/point-of-care diagnostics. Multiplex tests can identify several respiratory pathogens from a single sample, supporting faster clinical decision-making and improved laboratory efficiency. Roche's cobas Respiratory 4-flex test received FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2025 and can detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and RSV in one run. The upgraded cobas 6800/8800 systems, launched in December 2025, further enhance testing capacity, workflow automation, and laboratory productivity.

Research funding and public-private collaboration are also strengthening the market. In October 2025, the American Lung Association invested USD 22 million in grants supporting more than 130 scientists conducting respiratory disease research, including work related to diagnostic innovation. Pharmaceutical partnerships and companion diagnostic programs are advancing testing for RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 while supporting clinical trials, treatment selection, and post-market surveillance.

Government support for infectious disease control is expanding diagnostic infrastructure and access, particularly for tuberculosis. The U.S. government allocates more than USD 400 million annually to TB programs through organizations including U.S.AID and the Global Fund. Greater attention to antimicrobial resistance is also increasing demand for rapid pathogen identification and drug-resistance testing. In February 2026, NG Biotech's rapid assays for drug-resistant infections received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, demonstrating continued progress in technologies designed to improve detection and treatment decisions.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and key market trends across U.S. infectious respiratory disease diagnostics segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes product, technology, application, and end-use categories.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Instruments

Reagents Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Microbiology

Rapid/Point-of-Care Diagnostics Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



COVID-19

Influenza

Tuberculosis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Non-tuberculosis Mycobacterium Testing

Bacterial Pneumonia Testing Other Respiratory Diseases

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories Research Institutes

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed U.S. market estimates and forecasts across major product, technology, application, and end-use segments

Analysis of market drivers, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and technology developments

Competitive intelligence covering key companies, market presence, strategic activity, and product innovation

Revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment, investment planning, and commercial strategy

Actionable insights for identifying potential revenue streams and making informed business decisions Assessment of diagnostic innovation, automation, multiplex testing, rapid assays, and antimicrobial resistance testing

The report provides strategic market intelligence for diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare providers, laboratories, investors, research organizations, and other industry participants. Its analysis supports opportunity identification, competitive planning, product development, and long-term decision-making within the evolving U.S. infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:

