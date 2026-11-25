MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The erosion of critical thinking in medicine is an occupational threat, writes Chandrasekhar Doniparthi, M.D., in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.“A physician who reasons badly will prescribe badly, however current his knowledge.”

Dr. Doniparthi, who practices functional and integrative medicine and anesthesiology in Yuma, Ariz., serves as president of AAPS.



“Critical thinking is the disciplined, impartial analysis of evidence and observation, and the questioning of assumptions,” he writes.“It requires distinguishing the different ways a proposition can be believed-direct observation, valid inference, analogy, authoritative testimony, holding each to its own standard, weighing evidence against one's position, and remaining in doubt when doubt is the honest state. That last requirement is the one that fails first.”



After summarizing the Western view, Dr. Doniparthi presents the complementary Indian view. Where the Western lineage asks whether an argument is valid, the Indian perspective first asks by what instrument it was known.



“Medicine has never enjoyed clean experimental feedback,” he writes.“Our signals are noisy, our confounders numerous, our subjects unwilling to be randomized into the arms we would find most informative.”



Errors occur.“Where a discipline can put a theory at genuine risk of refutation, error is self-correcting; where it cannot, error accumulates. The result is a discipline uniquely vulnerable to the substitution of consensus for evidence.”



Dr. Doniparthi discusses the evidence fiasco and errors of critical thinking about COVID-19. He inquires about where the critical thinking should have been taught.



On paper, it is a universal requirement of American education.“But the delivery model is infusion rather than instruction.” A student may never encounter a fallacy taxonomy or a formal treatment of inference. In medical school, students learn how to run a test, but rarely how to decide what its result entitles us to believe. He recommends improvements accessible to any physician.



It is critical to preserve the standing of doubt.“A profession that punishes 'I don't know' will get confident answers, and they will not be true.”



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Chandrasekhar Doniparthi, ..., or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, ...