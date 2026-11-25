(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising allergy prevalence, pollution, urbanization and lifestyle changes drive demand across products, test types, end users and regions. Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products & Services, Allergen, Test Type, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global allergy diagnostics market was valued at USD 7.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.37 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.29% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, and other allergic conditions worldwide. Environmental pollution, rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and unhealthy habits such as smoking are contributing to the rising incidence of allergies. These factors are increasing the need for accurate and timely allergy testing across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. As healthcare providers respond to a growing patient population, demand for allergy diagnostic instruments, consumables, testing services, and specialized procedures is expected to increase throughout the forecast period. Allergic rhinitis remains a significant global health concern, affecting approximately 400 million people each year. The condition impacts an estimated 25% of children and 40% of adults, highlighting the substantial demand for allergy diagnosis and ongoing clinical assessment. The expanding burden of respiratory, dermatological, food-related, and drug-related allergies is expected to strengthen the role of allergy diagnostics in patient care. The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The allergy diagnostics market is segmented by products and services, allergen, test type, end use, and region, providing a structured assessment of current opportunities and future market development. Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Instruments

Consumables Services Allergen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Food

Dairy Products

Poultry Product

Tree Nuts

Peanuts

Shellfish

Wheat

Soys

Other Food Allergens

Inhaled

Drug Other Allergens The food allergen category covers major sources associated with allergic reactions, including dairy products, poultry products, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, and soy. The analysis also addresses inhaled allergens, drug allergens, and other allergen categories, reflecting the broad range of diagnostic requirements encountered in clinical settings. Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

In Vivo Test

Skin Prick Test

Intradermal Test

Patch Test In vitro Test The test type analysis examines established allergy testing approaches, including skin prick, intradermal, patch, and in vitro tests. This segmentation enables an assessment of revenue trends across the principal methods used by healthcare professionals to identify allergic sensitivities and support clinical decision-making. End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Institutions Others Hospitals and clinics represent an important end-use segment due to the volume of patients requiring allergy evaluation. Diagnostic laboratories support specialized testing, while research institutions contribute to the analysis of allergens, testing methods, and allergic disease patterns. Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait The regional analysis highlights allergy diagnostics market performance across major developed and emerging economies. By assessing country-level revenue trends alongside global and regional developments, the report offers insight into the geographic distribution of demand and the factors shaping market expansion through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Products and Services

1.2.2. Allergen

1.2.3. Test Type

1.2.4. End Use

1.2.5. Regional scope

1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.4.5. Details of primary research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Products and Services Outlook

2.2.2. Test Type Outlook

2.2.3. Allergen Outlook

2.2.4. End Use Outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Allergy Prevalence

3.2.1.2. Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques

3.2.1.3. Significant investments from government bodies

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited accessibility to advanced technologies

3.2.2.2. High Manufacturing Costs

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of Precision and Component-Resolved Allergy Diagnostics

3.3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Products and Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Products and Services Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products and Services Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

4.4.1. Instruments

4.4.1.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Consumables

4.4.2.1. Consumables market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Services

4.4.3.1. Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Allergen Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Allergen Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Allergen Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

5.4.1. Food

5.4.1.1. Food market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Dairy Products

5.4.1.2.1. Dairy products market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.3. Poultry Product

5.4.1.3.1. Poultry products market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.4. Tree Nuts

5.4.1.4.1. Tree nuts market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.5. Peanuts

5.4.1.5.1. Peanuts market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.6. Shellfish

5.4.1.6.1. Shellfish market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.7. Wheat

5.4.1.7.1. Wheat market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.8. Soys

5.4.1.8.1. Soys market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1.9. Other Food Allergens

5.4.1.9.1. Other food allergens market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Inhaled

5.4.2.1. Inhaled market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Other Allergens

5.4.3.1. Other Allergens market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Drug

5.4.4.1. Drug market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Test Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

6.4.1. In Vivo Test

6.4.1.1. In Vivo Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.1.2. Skin Prick Test

6.4.1.2.1. Skin Prick Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.1.3. Intradermal Test

6.4.1.3.1. Intradermal Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.1.4. Patch Test

6.4.1.4.1. Patch Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. In vitro Test

6.4.2.1. In Vitro market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Allergy Diagnostics Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by End use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

7.4.1. Research Institutions

7.4.1.1. Research Institutions market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.3.1. Diagnostic Laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. Others

7.4.4.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

8.5. North America

8.5.1. North America: SWOT Analysis

8.5.2. U.S.

8.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.2.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Canada

8.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.3.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. Mexico

8.5.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.4.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. Europe: SWOT Analysis

8.6.2. UK

8.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.2.4. UK market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Germany

8.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.3.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. France

8.6.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.4.4. France market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Italy

8.6.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.5.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.6. Spain

8.6.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.6.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.7. Norway

8.6.7.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.7.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.7.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.7.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.8. Sweden

8.6.8.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.8.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.8.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.8.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.9. Denmark

8.6.9.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.9.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.9.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.9.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.7.1. Asia Pacific: SWOT Analysis

8.7.2. Japan

8.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.2.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. China

8.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.3.4. China market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.4. India

8.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.4.4. India market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.5. Australia

8.7.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.5.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.6. South Korea

8.7.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.6.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.7. Thailand

8.7.7.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.7.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.7.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.7.4. Thailand market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8. Latin America

8.8.1. Latin America: SWOT Analysis

8.8.2. Brazil

8.8.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.2.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.3. Argentina

8.8.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.3.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.9. MEA

8.9.1. MEA: SWOT Analysis

8.9.2. South Africa

8.9.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.2.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.3. Saudi Arabia

8.9.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.3.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.4. UAE

8.9.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.4.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.5. Kuwait

8.9.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.5.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025

9.3.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.3.4.1. Company overview

9.3.4.2. Financial performance

9.3.4.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.5. HYCOR Biomedical

9.3.5.1. Company overview

9.3.5.2. Financial performance

9.3.5.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.6. EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

9.3.6.1. Company overview

9.3.6.2. Financial performance

9.3.6.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.7. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

9.3.7.1. Company overview

9.3.7.2. Financial performance

9.3.7.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.8. Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

9.3.8.1. Company overview

9.3.8.2. Financial performance

9.3.8.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.9. AESKU.GROUP GmbH

9.3.9.1. Company overview

9.3.9.2. Financial performance

9.3.9.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.10. Minaris Medical America, Inc.

9.3.10.1. Company overview

9.3.10.2. Financial performance

9.3.10.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.11. HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

9.3.11.1. Company overview

9.3.11.2. Financial performance

9.3.11.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.12. DASIT Group SPA

9.3.12.1. Company overview

9.3.12.2. Financial performance

9.3.12.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.13. R-Biopharm AG

9.3.13.1. Company overview

9.3.13.2. Financial performance

9.3.13.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.14. bioMerieux

9.3.14.1. Company overview

9.3.14.2. Financial performance

9.3.14.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.14.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.15. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

9.3.15.1. Company overview

9.3.15.2. Financial performance

9.3.15.3. Services benchmarking

9.3.15.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [110]

List of Figures [113]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HYCOR Biomedical

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

AESKU.GROUP GmbH

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

DASIT Group SPA

R-Biopharm AG

bioMerieux Siemens Healthcare GmbH

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