Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 16.37 Billion As Precision Testing Drives 11.29% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$16.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Products and Services
1.2.2. Allergen
1.2.3. Test Type
1.2.4. End Use
1.2.5. Regional scope
1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Products and Services Outlook
2.2.2. Test Type Outlook
2.2.3. Allergen Outlook
2.2.4. End Use Outlook
2.2.5. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Allergy Prevalence
3.2.1.2. Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques
3.2.1.3. Significant investments from government bodies
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. Limited accessibility to advanced technologies
3.2.2.2. High Manufacturing Costs
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Expansion of Precision and Component-Resolved Allergy Diagnostics
3.3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Products and Services Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Products and Services Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Segment Dashboard
4.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products and Services Outlook
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.4.1. Instruments
4.4.1.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Consumables
4.4.2.1. Consumables market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Services
4.4.3.1. Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Allergen Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Allergen Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Segment Dashboard
5.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Allergen Outlook
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.4.1. Food
5.4.1.1. Food market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.2. Dairy Products
5.4.1.2.1. Dairy products market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.3. Poultry Product
5.4.1.3.1. Poultry products market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.4. Tree Nuts
5.4.1.4.1. Tree nuts market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.5. Peanuts
5.4.1.5.1. Peanuts market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.6. Shellfish
5.4.1.6.1. Shellfish market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.7. Wheat
5.4.1.7.1. Wheat market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.8. Soys
5.4.1.8.1. Soys market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.1.9. Other Food Allergens
5.4.1.9.1. Other food allergens market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Inhaled
5.4.2.1. Inhaled market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.3. Other Allergens
5.4.3.1. Other Allergens market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.4. Drug
5.4.4.1. Drug market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Test Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Segment Dashboard
6.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.4.1. In Vivo Test
6.4.1.1. In Vivo Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.1.2. Skin Prick Test
6.4.1.2.1. Skin Prick Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.1.3. Intradermal Test
6.4.1.3.1. Intradermal Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.1.4. Patch Test
6.4.1.4.1. Patch Test market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. In vitro Test
6.4.2.1. In Vitro market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Allergy Diagnostics Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Segment Dashboard
7.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by End use Outlook
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.4.1. Research Institutions
7.4.1.1. Research Institutions market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.4.3.1. Diagnostic Laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.4. Others
7.4.4.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.5. North America
8.5.1. North America: SWOT Analysis
8.5.2. U.S.
8.5.2.1. Key country dynamics
8.5.2.2. Regulatory framework
8.5.2.3. Competitive scenario
8.5.2.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.3. Canada
8.5.3.1. Key country dynamics
8.5.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.5.3.3. Competitive scenario
8.5.3.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.4. Mexico
8.5.4.1. Key country dynamics
8.5.4.2. Regulatory framework
8.5.4.3. Competitive scenario
8.5.4.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Europe
8.6.1. Europe: SWOT Analysis
8.6.2. UK
8.6.2.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.2.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.2.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.2.4. UK market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. Germany
8.6.3.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.3.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.3.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. France
8.6.4.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.4.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.4.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.4.4. France market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.5. Italy
8.6.5.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.5.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.5.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.5.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.6. Spain
8.6.6.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.6.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.6.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.6.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.7. Norway
8.6.7.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.7.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.7.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.7.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.8. Sweden
8.6.8.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.8.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.8.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.8.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.9. Denmark
8.6.9.1. Key country dynamics
8.6.9.2. Regulatory framework
8.6.9.3. Competitive scenario
8.6.9.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Asia Pacific
8.7.1. Asia Pacific: SWOT Analysis
8.7.2. Japan
8.7.2.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.2.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.2.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.2.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.3. China
8.7.3.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.3.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.3.4. China market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.4. India
8.7.4.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.4.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.4.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.4.4. India market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.5. Australia
8.7.5.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.5.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.5.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.5.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.6. South Korea
8.7.6.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.6.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.6.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.6.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.7. Thailand
8.7.7.1. Key country dynamics
8.7.7.2. Regulatory framework
8.7.7.3. Competitive scenario
8.7.7.4. Thailand market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8. Latin America
8.8.1. Latin America: SWOT Analysis
8.8.2. Brazil
8.8.2.1. Key country dynamics
8.8.2.2. Regulatory framework
8.8.2.3. Competitive scenario
8.8.2.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.3. Argentina
8.8.3.1. Key country dynamics
8.8.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.8.3.3. Competitive scenario
8.8.3.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.9. MEA
8.9.1. MEA: SWOT Analysis
8.9.2. South Africa
8.9.2.1. Key country dynamics
8.9.2.2. Regulatory framework
8.9.2.3. Competitive scenario
8.9.2.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.9.3. Saudi Arabia
8.9.3.1. Key country dynamics
8.9.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.9.3.3. Competitive scenario
8.9.3.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.9.4. UAE
8.9.4.1. Key country dynamics
8.9.4.2. Regulatory framework
8.9.4.3. Competitive scenario
8.9.4.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.9.5. Kuwait
8.9.5.1. Key country dynamics
8.9.5.2. Regulatory framework
8.9.5.3. Competitive scenario
8.9.5.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025
9.3.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.3.4.1. Company overview
9.3.4.2. Financial performance
9.3.4.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.5. HYCOR Biomedical
9.3.5.1. Company overview
9.3.5.2. Financial performance
9.3.5.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.6. EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.)
9.3.6.1. Company overview
9.3.6.2. Financial performance
9.3.6.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.7. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC
9.3.7.1. Company overview
9.3.7.2. Financial performance
9.3.7.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.8. Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.
9.3.8.1. Company overview
9.3.8.2. Financial performance
9.3.8.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.9. AESKU.GROUP GmbH
9.3.9.1. Company overview
9.3.9.2. Financial performance
9.3.9.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.10. Minaris Medical America, Inc.
9.3.10.1. Company overview
9.3.10.2. Financial performance
9.3.10.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.11. HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.
9.3.11.1. Company overview
9.3.11.2. Financial performance
9.3.11.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.12. DASIT Group SPA
9.3.12.1. Company overview
9.3.12.2. Financial performance
9.3.12.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.13. R-Biopharm AG
9.3.13.1. Company overview
9.3.13.2. Financial performance
9.3.13.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.14. bioMerieux
9.3.14.1. Company overview
9.3.14.2. Financial performance
9.3.14.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.14.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.15. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
9.3.15.1. Company overview
9.3.15.2. Financial performance
9.3.15.3. Services benchmarking
9.3.15.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [110]
List of Figures [113]
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. HYCOR Biomedical EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.) Omega Diagnostics Group PLC Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. AESKU.GROUP GmbH Minaris Medical America, Inc. HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. DASIT Group SPA R-Biopharm AG bioMerieux Siemens Healthcare GmbH
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