(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uncover new revenue streams with actionable insights into fertility diagnostic trends, regional opportunities, competitive strategy, and product innovation. Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure Type, Technology Type, Clinical Setting, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. fertility diagnostic market was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of infertility, the high proportion of cases with identifiable causes, and increasing demand for comprehensive fertility evaluations. Greater emphasis on early infertility detection is accelerating the adoption of advanced fertility testing solutions across the U.S. Continued research and development, technological innovation, and changing demographic patterns are strengthening diagnostic capabilities and improving access to specialized services. These factors are also supporting the development of more advanced imaging technologies, proprietary diagnostic devices, and evaluation procedures across fertility clinics, women's health practices, imaging centers, and hospital outpatient departments. The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes current U.S. fertility diagnostic market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by procedure type, technology, clinical setting, and region, providing a detailed view of growth opportunities and evolving demand. Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

X-ray-Based Tubal Patency Testing

Ultrasound-Based Tubal Patency Testing

HyCoSy (Hysterosalpingo-Contrast Sonography)

HyFoSy (Hysterosalpingo-Foam Sonography)

Proprietary Controlled Contrast Systems Subdermal Implants

Structural & Morphologic Imaging Others Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

X-Ray-Based Technologies

Ultrasound-Based Technologies Proprietary Diagnostic Devices Clinical Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Clinics

Gynecology / Women's Health Practices

Radiology & Imaging Centers

Hospital Outpatient Departments Others Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

West

Southwest

Southeast

Midwest Northeast Key Benefits of the Report

Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the U.S. fertility diagnostic market across major procedures, technologies, clinical settings, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, strategies, and positioning of key industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates, historical data, and forward-looking projections to support market assessment and investment planning.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify emerging trends, technological developments, and potential revenue opportunities within fertility diagnostics.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to product planning, business expansion, and market entry decisions. Innovation tracking: Monitor notable product developments and advances influencing the competitive landscape. The report supports effective decision-making through market intelligence, segment-level forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competition strategies, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. It also examines the factors expected to shape the U.S. fertility diagnostic market through 2033, including demand for advanced testing, broader access to reproductive healthcare, and continued investment in diagnostic technologies. Designed for healthcare organizations, fertility clinics, diagnostic device manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders, the report provides the data required to evaluate market potential, prioritize opportunities, and develop informed growth strategies in the evolving U.S. fertility diagnostics sector. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope & Research Methodology

1.1 Market Segmentation

1.1.1 Segment Definition

1.2 Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Information Procurement

1.3.2 Purchased Database 16

1.3.3 Internal Database

1.3.4 Secondary Sources

1.3.5 Primary Research

1.3.6 Details Of Primary Research

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Three Pillars of Market Estimation

1.6.2 Market Modeling & Forecasting

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 List of Abbreviations

1.9 Research Objectives

1.9.1 Objective - 1

1.9.2 Objective - 2

1.9.3 Objective - 3

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Procedure Type and Technology Type Snapshot

2.3 Clinical Setting Snapshot

2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2 Fertility Diagnostic Products: Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario

3.3 Technology Landscape

3.3.1 Case study published by the National Library of Medicine in March 2024: accuracy of Hystero-Salpingo-Foam Sonography (Hyfosy) for tubal patency testing

3.4 Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 Pestle Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S. Infertility Market Analysis

4.1 U.S. Infertility Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.2 Prevalence/Incidence of Infertility in the U.S., by Gender, 2025

4.3 Impact of Infertility Prevalence/Incidence on Demand for Fertility Diagnostics

4.3.1 Case study published by National Library of Medicine: impact of infertility prevalence on demand for fertility diagnostics

4.3.2 Case study published by Raveco Medical in September 2025: importance of early infertility evaluation and its impact on fertility diagnostics demand

Chapter 5 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: TAM, SAM, and SOM Analysis

5.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.2 Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3 Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Procedure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Procedure Type Segment Dashboard

6.2 Procedure Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Procedure Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.1 X-Ray-Based Tubal Patency Testing

6.3.2 Ultrasound-Based Tubal Patency Testing

6.3.3 Proprietary Controlled Contrast Systems

6.3.4 Structural & Morphologic Imaging

6.3.5 Others

Chapter 7 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Technology Type Segment Dashboard

7.2 Technology Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Technology Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.1 X-Ray-Based Technologies

7.3.2 Ultrasound-Based Technologies

7.3.3 Proprietary Diagnostic Devices

Chapter 8 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Clinical Setting Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Clinical Setting Segment Dashboard

8.2 Clinical Setting Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Clinical Setting, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.3.1 Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Clinics

8.3.2 Gynecology / Women's Health Practices

8.3.3 Radiology & Imaging Centers

8.3.4 Hospital Outpatient Departments

8.3.5 Others

Chapter 9. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Movement Analysis

9.2. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Segment Dashboard

9.3. Region Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.4. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region

9.5. West

9.5.1. West Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Southeast

9.6.1. Southeast Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Southwest

9.7.1. Southwest Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8. Midwest

9.8.1. Midwest Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.9. Northeast

9.9.1. Northeast Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Competitive Landscape

10.1 Participants' Overview

10.2 Financial Performance

10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.3.1 Gedeon Richter

10.3.2 Femvue (Femasys Inc.)

10.3.3 Thomas Medical (MedGyn)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.3.5 GE Healthcare

10.3.6 Samsung Healthcare

10.3.7 Cooper Surgical, Inc.

10.3.8 Mindray DS USA, Inc.

10.3.9 Vio Healthtech Inc

10.3.10 Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

10.3.11 Olympus

10.3.12 Canon Medical Systems

10.3.13 Stryker

10.4 Participant Categorization

10.5 Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

10.6 Company Market Share Analysis, by Procedure Type, 2025

10.7 Strategy Mapping

10.7.1 New Product Launch

10.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.7.3 Partnership & Collaboration

10.7.4 Market Expansion

10.7.5 Product Approvals

List of Tables [14]

List of Figures [57]

Companies Featured



Gedeon Richter

Femvue (Femasys Inc.)

Thomas Medical (MedGyn)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

Samsung Healthcare (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Mindray DS USA, Inc.

viO HealthTech Inc

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Olympus

Canon Medical Systems Stryker

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