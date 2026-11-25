U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 1.92 Billion By 2033 As Ultrasound Innovation And Early Testing Drive 7.6% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Scope & Research Methodology
1.1 Market Segmentation
1.1.1 Segment Definition
1.2 Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Information Procurement
1.3.2 Purchased Database 16
1.3.3 Internal Database
1.3.4 Secondary Sources
1.3.5 Primary Research
1.3.6 Details Of Primary Research
1.4 Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1 Data Analysis Models
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Model Details
1.6.1 Three Pillars of Market Estimation
1.6.2 Market Modeling & Forecasting
1.7 List of Secondary Sources
1.8 List of Abbreviations
1.9 Research Objectives
1.9.1 Objective - 1
1.9.2 Objective - 2
1.9.3 Objective - 3
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Procedure Type and Technology Type Snapshot
2.3 Clinical Setting Snapshot
2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.1.4 Market Challenge Analysis
3.2 Fertility Diagnostic Products: Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
3.3 Technology Landscape
3.3.1 Case study published by the National Library of Medicine in March 2024: accuracy of Hystero-Salpingo-Foam Sonography (Hyfosy) for tubal patency testing
3.4 Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2 Pestle Analysis
Chapter 4 U.S. Infertility Market Analysis
4.1 U.S. Infertility Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.2 Prevalence/Incidence of Infertility in the U.S., by Gender, 2025
4.3 Impact of Infertility Prevalence/Incidence on Demand for Fertility Diagnostics
4.3.1 Case study published by National Library of Medicine: impact of infertility prevalence on demand for fertility diagnostics
4.3.2 Case study published by Raveco Medical in September 2025: importance of early infertility evaluation and its impact on fertility diagnostics demand
Chapter 5 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: TAM, SAM, and SOM Analysis
5.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2 Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3 Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM) Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Procedure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Procedure Type Segment Dashboard
6.2 Procedure Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Procedure Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.1 X-Ray-Based Tubal Patency Testing
6.3.2 Ultrasound-Based Tubal Patency Testing
6.3.3 Proprietary Controlled Contrast Systems
6.3.4 Structural & Morphologic Imaging
6.3.5 Others
Chapter 7 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Technology Type Segment Dashboard
7.2 Technology Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Technology Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.1 X-Ray-Based Technologies
7.3.2 Ultrasound-Based Technologies
7.3.3 Proprietary Diagnostic Devices
Chapter 8 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Clinical Setting Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Clinical Setting Segment Dashboard
8.2 Clinical Setting Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Clinical Setting, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.1 Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Clinics
8.3.2 Gynecology / Women's Health Practices
8.3.3 Radiology & Imaging Centers
8.3.4 Hospital Outpatient Departments
8.3.5 Others
Chapter 9. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Movement Analysis
9.2. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market: Region Segment Dashboard
9.3. Region Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.4. U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region
9.5. West
9.5.1. West Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Southeast
9.6.1. Southeast Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7. Southwest
9.7.1. Southwest Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.8. Midwest
9.8.1. Midwest Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.9. Northeast
9.9.1. Northeast Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10 U.S. Fertility Diagnostic Market Competitive Landscape
10.1 Participants' Overview
10.2 Financial Performance
10.3 Product Benchmarking
10.3.1 Gedeon Richter
10.3.2 Femvue (Femasys Inc.)
10.3.3 Thomas Medical (MedGyn)
10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.3.5 GE Healthcare
10.3.6 Samsung Healthcare
10.3.7 Cooper Surgical, Inc.
10.3.8 Mindray DS USA, Inc.
10.3.9 Vio Healthtech Inc
10.3.10 Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.
10.3.11 Olympus
10.3.12 Canon Medical Systems
10.3.13 Stryker
10.4 Participant Categorization
10.5 Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
10.6 Company Market Share Analysis, by Procedure Type, 2025
10.7 Strategy Mapping
10.7.1 New Product Launch
10.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.7.3 Partnership & Collaboration
10.7.4 Market Expansion
10.7.5 Product Approvals
List of Tables [14]
List of Figures [57]
Companies Featured
- Gedeon Richter Femvue (Femasys Inc.) Thomas Medical (MedGyn) Koninklijke Philips N.V. GE HealthCare Samsung Healthcare (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.) Cooper Surgical, Inc. Mindray DS USA, Inc. viO HealthTech Inc FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. Olympus Canon Medical Systems Stryker
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