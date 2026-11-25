Automotive Diagnostics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's xxxx Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automotive diagnostics market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in vehicle technology and increasing regulatory demands. As vehicles become more complex, the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools and services grows, making this sector a critical component of the automotive industry's future. Let's explore the market's size, the factors behind its expansion, prominent players, emerging trends, and regional dynamics.

Automotive Diagnostics Market Size Trends and Projections

The automotive diagnostics market has experienced rapid growth and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. The market value is expected to rise from $43.04 billion in 2025 to $47.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong CAGR of 10.4%. This expansion over the past years has been fueled by factors such as the increasing complexity of vehicle electronics, growth in vehicle ownership and usage, tougher regulatory standards for emissions, escalating demand for vehicle maintenance and repair, and wider adoption of onboard diagnostic systems. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $69.48 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10.0%. Key drivers for this future growth include more complex electric vehicle systems, the rising need for remote vehicle health assessments, increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions, greater uptake of connected diagnostic services, and the necessity for faster fault detection in vehicles. Important trends shaping the market's future involve the broad adoption of remote diagnostics, real-time vehicle health monitoring, advanced diagnostic scan tools, predictive fault detection technologies, and the establishment of standardized vehicle diagnostic interfaces.

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Factors Fueling the Growth of the Automotive Diagnostics Market

One of the main forces propelling the automotive diagnostics market is the rising integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems use sensors, cameras, radars, and software to enhance vehicle safety by assisting drivers in monitoring their surroundings and performing safer driving maneuvers. The growth of ADAS is largely influenced by rigorous government regulations mandating advanced safety features in vehicles. This regulatory environment increases the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools capable of calibrating, monitoring, and maintaining these complex systems.

The adoption of ADAS directly impacts the automotive diagnostics market by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. These tools are essential to ensure precise performance, regulatory compliance, and the reliable operation of ADAS components throughout the vehicle's lifespan. For example, in February 2025, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that automatic emergency braking (AEB) was active on 93% of over 2,000 vehicles serviced at dealerships, while lane departure warning and prevention systems were enabled on 87% of those vehicles. Such widespread adoption underscores the growing demand for diagnostic solutions tailored to these technologies, which in turn drives market growth.

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Key Segments Within the Automotive Diagnostics Market

The automotive diagnostics market is categorized into several segments to address different aspects of the industry:

- By Offering: Software, Hardware, and Services

- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles

- By Application: Engine Diagnostics, Transmission Diagnostics, Battery Diagnostics, Brake System Diagnostics, Emission System Diagnostics, Electrical System Diagnostics, ADAS Diagnostics, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Diagnostics, Airbag and Safety Systems Diagnostics

- By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Authorized Service Centers, Independent Repair Workshops, Fleet Operators, Vehicle Inspection Centers

Further subdivisions include:

- Software: Diagnostic Software Platforms, Vehicle Health Monitoring Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Fleet Diagnostic Software, Cloud-Based Diagnostic Software, Remote Diagnostic Software

- Hardware: Diagnostic Scan Tools, Vehicle Communication Interfaces, Diagnostic Sensors, Battery Testing Equipment, Engine Testing Equipment, Emission Testing Equipment

- Services: Remote Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Calibration Services, Vehicle Inspection Services, Predictive Maintenance Services, Software Update Services, Technical Support Services

Innovative Trends Shaping the Future of Automotive Diagnostics

Leading companies in the automotive diagnostics arena are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic tools to enhance accuracy, speed up fault detection, and foster better collaboration among technicians. AI-driven diagnostics utilize vehicle data analysis to pinpoint issues more precisely and provide intelligent repair recommendations. A notable example is the launch of the MUCAR 892BT in May 2025 by US-based MUCAR. This AI-enabled diagnostic tool delivers faster, smarter vehicle diagnostics through an AI engine and supports a global network of technicians for real-time collaboration, boosting efficiency and repair decision-making.

Regions Driving Demand and Market Expansion

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for automotive diagnostics, benefiting from high vehicle density and advanced automotive technology adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the coming years, driven by increasing vehicle production, rising disposable incomes, and expanding automotive infrastructure. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Leading Companies Competing in the Automotive Diagnostics Field

Several prominent companies are shaping the competitive landscape of the automotive diagnostics market. These include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Snap-on Incorporated, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp Ltd, Vector Informatik GmbH, KPIT Technologies Limited, Launch Tech Co Ltd, HORIBA Ltd, AVL List GmbH, Mahle GmbH, Softing AG, TEXA S p A, Intrepid Control Systems Inc, ACTIA Group, Pico Technology Ltd, TOPDON Technology Co Ltd, Bartec Auto ID Limited, Innova Electronics Corporation, DG Technologies, Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co Ltd, Thinkcar Tech Co Ltd, and Carly Solutions GmbH. These companies are continuously innovating to meet the evolving demands of diagnostics in the automotive sector.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automotive Diagnostics Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 10% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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