Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive electro-hydraulic power steering market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advances in vehicle technology and increasing production volumes. As manufacturers strive to improve steering systems' efficiency and responsiveness, this sector continues to attract attention and investment. Let's explore the market's expansion, key driving factors, segment breakdowns, emerging trends, regional influences, and leading players shaping its future.

Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for automotive electro-hydraulic power steering has seen substantial growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $14 billion in 2025 to $15.07 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth historically stems from increased vehicle manufacturing, higher demand for optimized steering performance, wider adoption of electronically controlled steering systems, and efforts to reduce hydraulic energy consumption by replacing traditional hydraulic steering mechanisms. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $19.95 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the growing production of hybrid vehicles, demand for energy-saving steering technologies, broader use of advanced vehicle control systems, heightened need for better steering responsiveness, and the expanding applications of electronically controlled hydraulic steering components. Key market trends during this period are anticipated to involve more widespread use of brushless steering motors, integration of electronic control units, increasing adoption of energy-efficient hydraulic steering, advanced steering sensors, and innovations in compact, lightweight hydraulic components.

Download a free sample of the automotive electro-hydraulic power steering market report:



Increasing Vehicle Production as a Major Growth Catalyst for Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

A primary driver behind the expansion of the automotive electro-hydraulic power steering market is the rising production of passenger and commercial vehicles. This growth reflects a boost in transportation needs worldwide, where enhanced mobility and logistics demand prompt automakers to ramp up manufacturing efforts. The surge in vehicle production encourages the adoption of advanced steering systems that deliver improved handling, fuel efficiency, and driver comfort across a broader vehicle base. For instance, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported that global vehicle production increased from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, while vehicle sales rose from 95.3 million to 99.8 million during the same period, representing growth rates of 3.9% and 4.7%, respectively. This upward trend in vehicle output directly supports the expansion of electro-hydraulic power steering solutions.

The Role of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles in Driving Steering Market Demand

Both passenger cars and commercial vehicles contribute significantly to the demand for electro-hydraulic power steering systems. As manufacturers focus on improving safety, driver assistance features, and fuel economy, these vehicle categories increasingly incorporate electronically controlled steering technologies. The growing fleet of light and heavy commercial vehicles, alongside passenger cars, creates new opportunities for steering system providers to meet diverse requirements in performance and efficiency, further propelling market growth.

View the full automotive electro-hydraulic power steering market report:



Defining Segments in the Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market

The automotive electro-hydraulic power steering market is organized into several key segments:

1) Component Type: including steering motors, sensors, pumps, hydraulic hoses, electronic control units, reservoirs, and other components

2) Vehicle Type: covering passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles

3) Propulsion Type: differentiated by internal combustion engine vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

4) End User: categorized as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket, fleet operators, and other consumers

Further detailed subsegments include various motor types such as brushless DC, brushed DC, permanent magnet, and induction steering motors. Sensors are divided into steering torque, angle, vehicle speed, pressure, temperature, and position sensors. Pump types encompass gear, vane, and piston pumps. Hydraulic hoses are classified by pressure levels and function, while electronic control units include integrated and standalone variants. Reservoirs are segmented by material and integration type. Other components cover hydraulic fluid, steering gear assemblies, connectors, mounting brackets, sealing parts, and wiring harnesses.

Advancements and Innovations Steering the Future of the Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market

Leading companies in the market are focused on developing cutting-edge electro-hydraulic steering solutions to enhance precision and support the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions. These systems integrate hydraulic steering mechanisms with electric motors and control units, enabling intelligent steering assistance and better safety features. For example, in April 2026, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the Servotwin Gen3 system designed for heavy commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. This next-generation steering solution combines a hydraulic gear with an electric motor and an electronic control unit to provide speed-dependent assistance, active steering return, and support for ADAS and automation. It enhances steering performance, driver comfort, and vehicle safety while maintaining hydraulic robustness.

Regional Market Landscape and Growth Patterns in Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for automotive electro-hydraulic power steering. Meanwhile, North America is predicted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The comprehensive market overview includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, reflecting diverse market dynamics and opportunities worldwide.

Key Players Making Their Mark in the Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market

Some of the foremost companies shaping this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, JTEKT Corporation, Astemo Ltd, DENSO Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, NSK Ltd, Aisin Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Danfoss Power Solutions, HL Mando Corporation, KYB Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magna International Inc, thyssenkrupp AG, Schaeffler AG, and Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft. These firms are investing heavily in innovation and expanding their product offerings to meet evolving market demands.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.