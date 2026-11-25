A boat arrives on a trailer at a canal-front Florida home. Acel Marine gives buyers a walk-through at delivery, then a 7-day on-site trial.

The Acel Marine buyer path from registration and payment through shipping, the delivery walk-through and the 7-day trial.

A technician and a buyer review the helm of a boat. At Acel Marine, the 7-day trial starts after the delivery inspection is signed.

From its Fort Pierce office, Acel Marine walks buyers through the item at delivery, then starts a 7-day on-site trial before the sale is complete.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acel Marine, an online consignment company that operates as BlueHarbor Acel Marine, said buyers who purchase a boat, RV, car, trailer or piece of equipment through its Florida office at 5390 S. US Highway 1 in Fort Pierce receive a technician walk-through at delivery and a 7-day on-site trial before the sale is complete.

From agreement to shipment

After a buyer and seller reach an agreement, the buyer must register as a buyer on the company's website so the transaction can start. Acel Marine then contacts the seller for approval and issues an invoice with payment instructions. The company says the funds are held in a trusted account until the transaction is complete and approved.

Shipping, the company says, begins 36 to 48 hours after payment is confirmed and typically takes three to five days, though larger items such as boats, trailers, vehicles and heavy equipment may need more time to prepare. Items are insured in transit against damage, loss and theft. The buyer receives an email with shipping details, and the Transaction Status page updates as the shipment moves. The first 500 miles of delivery are free; per-mile rates apply after that. A viewing can be scheduled before the purchase is finalized.

"The important moment for a buyer on the Treasure Coast is not when the truck leaves. It is when a technician is standing there with the item, walking through each system," said James Acel, founder, president and CEO of Acel Marine. "That is when the buyer can test it, ask questions and decide whether to sign the delivery inspection."

What the walk-through includes

At delivery, a certified technician walks the buyer through every key system and demonstrates the components on site, according to the company. The buyer can inspect the item, ask how it operates, take a test drive where that applies, and have a personal mechanic present. The 7-day money back guarantee starts only after the delivery inspection is completed, signed by the buyer and confirmed by the technician.

The 7-day on-site trial

During the week that follows, the buyer can use the item under ordinary conditions. For items with odometers, the trial covers 7 days or 300 additional miles, whichever comes first, and shipping mileage is excluded. For boats, tractors or heavy equipment, the company sets a limit of 20 additional hours of use. The item must be returned in the same condition it had at delivery. New scratches, dents or other damage that was not present then can disqualify a full refund.

A refund request must be made within the 7-day window, and only by the person named on the purchase agreement. The company asks for the Delivery Inspection Report and proof of purchase. After a return inspection, refunds are processed within 3 business days and issued by check or bank transfer, the company says. A buyer may also exchange the item for another of equal value. If the buyer keeps the item, final approval comes after the trial, and payment is then released to the seller.

Checks made before the listing

Before an item is listed, certified professionals complete a 63-point inspection of mechanical integrity, safety, title status and overall quality. The company will not list an item with a salvage title or an unresolved lien, and it requires a history report and title verification. Those checks are done internally, and the company says it does not disclose title or ownership history data under its privacy policy.

Fort Pierce and nearby Florida markets

The Fort Pierce office is on the Treasure Coast, which also includes Martin and Indian River counties. In a straight line from the office, Port St. Lucie, Stuart and Jensen Beach are about 10 miles away, Vero Beach about 20 miles north, Sebastian about 30, and West Palm Beach and Melbourne about 50. Cape Canaveral is about 70 miles away, Fort Lauderdale about 90, Orlando about 100, Miami about 110, Tampa about 140 and Jacksonville about 220. Road distance depends on the route, and a delivery starts where the item is stored, not only in Fort Pierce, because inventory is held at regional facilities in the United States and Canada.

"A person in Stuart, Vero Beach or Orlando can go through the same walk-through and the same 7-day trial," Acel said. "The sale is not finished until that week is over and the buyer gives final approval."

Office hours in Fort Pierce are listed as 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About Acel Marine

BlueHarbor Acel Marine is the operating name Acel Marine uses when it lists used cars, boats, RVs, trailers and heavy equipment online. The company says more than 10,000 items have been sold since it launched in San Francisco. Its offices are in Fort Pierce, Florida, and Vernon, California. The company's website is .

James Acel

Acel Marine

+1 863-509-4322

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Acel Marine Walks Florida Buyers Through Delivery and a 7-Day Trial News Provided By BlueHarbor Acel Marine November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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