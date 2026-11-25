Edward Shifflette

Greensboro trial attorney recognized for his courtroom experience, leadership, and continued commitment to serving clients throughout North Carolina

- James McMinn, Partner of McMinn, Fradin, Gray & LoganGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan is proud to announce that Edward“Eddie” Shifflette, managing attorney of the firm's Greensboro office, has been promoted to partner, effective 11/2/2026.The promotion marks an important milestone in Shifflette's legal career and recognizes his dedication to client advocacy, courtroom experience, and leadership within the firm.As managing attorney of the Greensboro office, Shifflette has played an important role in serving individuals and families throughout the Triad while helping strengthen the firm's presence in the Greensboro community.Recognizing Excellence in Trial AdvocacyShifflette is an experienced trial attorney who has tried numerous cases to verdict before both judges and juries. His practice includes criminal defense, DWI and traffic offenses, and personal injury matters.Throughout his career, Shifflette has remained committed to providing clients with dedicated legal representation while navigating complex legal challenges.“Eddie has built a reputation as a hard-working, determined trial lawyer who fights for his clients, and he has led our Greensboro office with that same commitment,” said James McMinn, Partner of McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan.“Making him a partner recognizes both his results in the courtroom and his leadership. We are proud to see him take this step.”Shifflette will continue leading the firm's Greensboro office at 328 E. Market Street, Suite 120, while taking on his expanded role as partner.Continued Leadership in GreensboroShifflette earned his undergraduate degree from Gardner-Webb University, graduating magna cum laude in 2009, before earning his law degree from Campbell University's Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, where he graduated cum laude in 2012.He was admitted to the North Carolina State Bar in 2012 and is also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.His promotion reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing attorneys who demonstrate strong legal advocacy, professional dedication, and leadership.“I'm grateful to the partners for their trust and to the clients who have given me the opportunity to advocate for them,” said Shifflette.“I look forward to continuing to serve the Greensboro community and helping our office grow.”As a partner, Shifflette will continue representing clients in criminal defense, DWI, traffic, and personal injury cases while supporting the firm's continued growth throughout North Carolina.About McMinn, Fradin, Gray & LoganMcMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan is a North Carolina law firm with offices in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The firm's attorneys represent individuals facing criminal charges, DWI and traffic offenses, and personal injury matters throughout the state.With a focus on client advocacy and courtroom representation, the firm provides legal guidance to individuals and families navigating challenging legal situations.The Greensboro office is located at 328 E. Market Street, Suite 120, Greensboro, NC 27401, and the Winston-Salem office is located at 1133 West 1st Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.For more information about McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan and its legal services, visit nclawyer or call the Greensboro office at (336) 360-5528.Original Source

Edward Shifflette

McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan

+1 336-525-1988

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McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan Announces Edward“Eddie” Shifflette as New Partner News Provided By Edward Shifflette, McMinn, Fradin, Gray & Logan November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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