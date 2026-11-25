Where I've Been By Caryn Dixon

Nashville-Based Singer-Songwriter Prepares 5-Track Release Featuring Focus Single "High Tide" and Release Day Performance in Pennsylvania

- Artist Caryn DixonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Country/Americana singer-songwriter Caryn Dixon has officially announced the global release of her third studio EP, Where I've Been, arriving on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, November 27, 2026. To celebrate the launch, Dixon will perform a release day show that afternoon at Petrillo's J-Town Lounge in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. Where I've Been will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and all major platforms:Combining country storytelling with folk, alternative, pop, and rock influences, Where I've Been explores themes of self-discovery, geographic journeys, motherhood, personal resilience, and reclaiming identity.Serving as the project's emotional centerpiece, the focus single "High Tide" symbolizes Dixon's persistent and resilient spirit, anchored by the anthem lyric, "I'm a wildfire on a tidal wave". The EP follows the lead single "Star of Boscobel" (released October 16, 2026), which surpassed 10,000 streams on Spotify in less than two weeks. Inspired by a real-life local karaoke singer Dixon met during a radio tour stop in Wisconsin, an accompanying music video is set for release in December, and a duet version with the Wisconsin singer, named Erin Miller, in 2027.The five track collection includes:"Where I've Been" (Title Track)"High Tide" (Focus Single)"Star of Boscobel""Something Somewhere""Running for Gold"Dixon's return to music marks an inspiring story of personal redemption. After enduring a 15-year hiatus from her music career following an abusive relationship, Dixon stepped back into her artistry three years ago. Since then, the independent artist has built a catalog of 27 releases over the past two years, reached over 600,000 listeners, and accumulated more than 1.8 million views on YouTube.Her previous release, "Bird in a Cage," which recounts her journey escaping domestic abuse, broke into the Country Breakout Radio Charts, was featured in MusicRow Magazine, and received airplay on the UK's Absolute Radio Country. Dixon also completed a 7-date UK tour featuring four sold-out performances across Wales and England. Recognized for her genre-bending sound, Dixon was welcomed into the Recording Academy 2026 New Member Class and named the #1 Artist to Watch out of Nashville for 2026 by Music City Melodies.Originally from central Pennsylvania and raised as the oldest of seven homeschooled children, she started college full-time at age 16 and now Dixon balances a thriving Nashville music career with raising her children."What got you here? That question sits at the heart of Where I've Been," says Dixon. "Home for me has always been more about the journey of my life than an address."About Caryn Dixon [@caryndixonmusic ]Caryn Dixon is a Nashville-based Country/Americana artist originally from central Pennsylvania. Blending traditional country storytelling with folk, alternative, and rock influences, her sound reflects her background as an independent artist and mother. Her catalog includes EPs Bird in a Cage and Accidental Cowgirl, as well as over 27 single releases. To learn more, visit caryndixonmusic.

Marie Driven Theodore

Playbook MG

+1 646-529-9349

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Country Americana Artist Caryn Dixon Announces New EP 'Where I've Been' Out November 27 News Provided By Playbook MG November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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