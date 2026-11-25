MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEO Scott Halstead will meet multifamily owners and operators in Scottsdale, December 1–3, as they plan how AI fits into their teams for 2027.

- Scott Halstead, CEO, Concierge PlusSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Plus, an AI-enabled property management platform for multifamily, condominium, HOA and co-op communities across North America, is an official sponsor of the Multifamily InnovationTechnology & AI Summit, held December 1–3, 2026 at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas in Scottsdale, Arizona.Organized by Multifamily Leadership, the Summit is an annual meeting for the people who run multifamily. According to the organizers, 81% of confirmed attendees are owners and operators. Over three days of main stage sessions and roundtables, they will work through the decisions they are making for 2027, including how to use AI well without losing the human touch, what to do about systems that don't talk to each other, and how to stay consistent as portfolios grow.Concierge Plus works on those problems every day. For multifamily operators, Plus+ gives residents one app for payments, service requests, amenity bookings and building updates, and gives site teams one place to run them. Plus+ integrates with major accounting systems in the industry, so new residents, move-ins, move-outs, and balances sync automatically instead of being re-entered by hand.AI in Plus+ is built to take repetitive work off site teams while leaving the decisions with them:. Ryan, the resident AI assistant, answers resident questions around the clock from the policies and documents the property manager provides. Residents can also use it to book amenities, check on packages, RSVP to events, submit service requests and look up their own balance and payment history.. The PM Assistant works inside the portal with each staff member's own permissions. It drafts announcements and replies, summarizes documents, and pulls up units, residents and balances on request.. For incoming service requests, Plus+ can suggest a category and priority and draft a reply based on the community's own policies. The property manager approves, edits or dismisses every suggestion. Nothing is posted on its own.Ryan and the PM Assistant are available as add-ons."The operators in Scottsdale are deciding how AI fits into their teams next year," said Scott Halstead, CEO of Concierge Plus. "Our view is that AI should take the repetitive work off a property manager's plate and leave the decisions with people. In Plus+, the assistant drafts the reply and the manager decides whether it goes out. We're going to Scottsdale to hear what operators need next and to show how that works today."Summit attendees can connect with Scott during the event or book time with the Concierge Plus team in advance.Meet Concierge Plus at the SummitWhen: December 1–3, 2026Where: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, Scottsdale, ArizonaBook time with the team:About Concierge PlusConcierge Plus is an AI-enabled property management platform for HOAs, condominiums, co-ops and multifamily communities across North America. Its Plus+ platform connects property managers, board members and residents in one place, covering communication, amenity bookings, service requests, package tracking, online payments and front desk operations across 30+ modules. Learn more at conciergeplus.

Ana Coronel

Concierge Plus

+1 888-979-1717

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Concierge Plus Sponsors the Multifamily Innovation Technology & AI Summit News Provided By Concierge Plus November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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