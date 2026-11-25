Known as the best luxury real estate agent in Stillwater, MN, Richard McDonough earns GUILD Elite recognition for his work in high-end home sales.

STILLWATER, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richard McDonough, a real estate professional with Sotheby's International Realty, has earned recognition from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.Over more than three decades in the St. Croix River Valley, McDonough has built a reputation as the best luxury real estate agent in Stillwater, MN, advising clients on the purchase and sale of historic residences, riverfront properties, and homes on private acreage.What Does the GUILD Elite Designation Represent?McDonough earned the GUILD Elite designation in 2026. The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing lists two closed residential transactions of $2 million or more among the requirements for the credential.“Working effectively in the luxury property space requires precise communication and a solid understanding of high-end asset valuation,” says McDonough.“This credential confirms my direct involvement in that segment of the market.”What Sets Richard McDonough Apart in Stillwater's Luxury Market?A historic home near downtown and a riverfront estate in Stillwater, MN can sit in the same price range and call for very different evaluations. Original architectural details and the quality of past renovations can shape the value of a historic residence. On a riverfront property, privacy, usable acreage, and access to the water may carry more weight.McDonough helps sellers decide what to prepare before listing and which details deserve attention in the marketing. For buyers, he looks at how a home has been maintained, what it may take to own over time, and how its asking price compares with sales of properties that share its most important features.Experience Proof Points- 34 years of residential real estate experience- 805 closed career transactions and $267 million in career sales volume- 77 client reviews- Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)- GUILD Elite designation earned in 2026- Multi-year recipient of the St Magazine Top Realtor AwardWhat Should Stillwater Luxury Buyers and Sellers Watch in the Market?Stillwater's broader housing snapshot showed 49 active listings, two months of supply, and a median sale price of about $435,000. Those figures provide context for the city as a whole. At the upper end, a handful of recent sales with similar architecture, acreage, or river frontage can tell a buyer or seller more about a specific property's value.For sellers, the closest comparable sales help establish a price and show which features the marketing should bring forward. Buyers can use those same sales to evaluate the asking price while taking time to understand the property's condition, any restrictions that may affect future plans, and the cost of maintaining it.Who Is Richard McDonough?Richard McDonough represents buyers and sellers in Stillwater and throughout the St. Croix River Valley with Sotheby's International Realty. His practice includes primary residences, second homes, and long-term property investments. He works from the firm's North Main Street office in downtown Stillwater.Buying or selling a luxury home in Stillwater, MN? Reach Richard McDonough at 651-427-1928.

Richard McDonough

Richard McDonough

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Richard McDonough Earns GUILD Elite Recognition for Luxury Real Estate News Provided By Richard McDonough November 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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