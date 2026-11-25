MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Wednesday, announced that the government is undertaking efforts to provide women equal participation in the sector and that a goal has been set to increase the female workforce from the current 37-38 per cent to 50 per cent.

Speaking to reporters following his address at the 12th FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Manjhi said: "Earlier, there was a time when women's participation in almost every field was negligible. Today, however, women are advancing in every sector, whether it is entrepreneurship, science, space, or politics. In such a scenario, FICCI and the MSME sector have set a goal to increase women's participation from the current 37-38 per cent to 50 per cent."

He underlined that unless women move forward and contribute actively, inclusive development cannot be achieved.

Citing examples from Hindu mythology, he said even in ancient times, women were accorded great respect and importance. "Whether it is Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kali, or Durga, they have always symbolised leadership and progress for society and the nation, and they continue to do so today," he said.

He also pointed out that Goddess Sita is placed first in 'Siya-Ram' and similarly Lord Krishna's divine consort 'Radha' in 'Radha-Krishna', saying: "This symbolises that we must promote and empower women. Without their progress, our development will remain incomplete."

"Therefore, leaders of the MSME sector and FICCI have resolved to increase women's participation to 50 per cent," Manjhi said.

Responding to a question on how the government plans to achieve the target, the Union Minister said: "The numbers are already moving upward. When we started, there were only about 50 million MSME units, and today that number has grown to 100 million within just two years. Similarly, the sector now employs around 420 million people."

"There is no fixed target date, but we are confident that we will achieve the 50 per cent participation mark very soon," he added.

He also asserted that MSMEs make a significant contribution to India's economy, accounting for 31 per cent of GDP, 36 per cent of manufacturing output, and nearly 50 per cent of exports, and called it a "major achievement".

According to Manjhi, MSMEs constitute the country's largest sector of enterprise after agriculture.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a strong commitment to further strengthen the sector. The vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 cannot be achieved without the growth of MSMEs. Therefore, we will accomplish this objective as quickly as possible," he stated.