MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday has ruled out the Awami League's return to democratic politics, saying the party has lost its political status and will never be allowed to resume political activities in the country, local media reported.

He said that the party had lost its legitimacy following the ouster of its leaders after the July 2024 mass uprising, claiming that the people of Bangladesh would never again accept it as a legitimate political entity.

Addressing a press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday, the Home Minister made the remarks.

Responding to a question about former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's expressed desire to return to Bangladesh, Salahuddin said that her return would have to be dealt with under the provisions of the extradition treaty.

He added that the government had taken up the matter with the relevant country through diplomatic channels via Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He added the country concerned had assured that it would examine the request in accordance with its laws and take necessary action, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

“How long will this 'I am coming, I am coming' narrative continue?” he asked, referring to repeated claims about her return, with dates such as November, December and particularly December 16 being mentioned.

Salahuddin further said that the government was neither worried nor under any pressure over these assertions, stressing that law enforcement agencies remained on high alert.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, said that Hasina would have to return to the country in handcuffs as a prisoner if she wished to come back on December 16.

Kobir made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, reportedly wishes to return to Dhaka aboard a state aircraft on December 16, a day celebrated as Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan.

"This news may be shown and shown by paying money. But we have to distinguish between reality and desire. The reality is that terrorists will be brought back to the country only to face justice. Some may have a wish, some may have nightmares while lying in their bedroom, that they are coming to the airport, boarding a train. But they are not ordinary passengers. They can only be brought back to the country in handcuffs or to face justice. That is the point,” Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo' quoted Kobir as saying while responding to a question about media reports on Hasina's planned return.

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Advisor on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, also ruled out any direct discussions with Hasina over her return, saying discussions on the matter would be held with India.

Responding to a journalist's question about the former Prime Minister's possible return during a press conference held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, Rahman said that there was no legal impediment to her extradition, given that Hasina herself wanted to return to Bangladesh.

“Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India. A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over-these matters will be discussed with India,” Prothom Alo quoted Rahman as saying.