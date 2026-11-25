MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government has claimed to achieve millet exports worth Rs 550 crore through its natural farming initiatives.

Millets such as Kodo, Kutki and Sama are grown in several tribal-dominated districts across the state. Their exports have crossed Rs 550 crore over the past three years. The surge in production and exports has provided significant economic benefits to farmers, particularly those from tribal communities, officials said.

Global awareness of the nutritional and medicinal value of millets has increased significantly. Millets, also known as 'Shri Anna', have witnessed rising demand in markets such as the UAE, the United States and several European countries, officials said.

Rich in fibre, protein, vitamin B, calcium, iron and magnesium, millets are increasingly being recognised as a healthy food choice worldwide.

According to state government figures, exports of Kodo, Kutki and Sama were valued at Rs 183 crore in 2024-25 and increased to Rs 224.32 crore in 2025-26.

In 2026, exports worth Rs 142.55 crore have already been recorded from agricultural mandis across the state. To strengthen the millet economy in tribal regions, the state government is implementing the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana.

Under the scheme, procurement of millets is being undertaken for the first time in 16 districts, including Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Umaria and Singrauli. Farmers are being provided an incentive of Rs 1,000 per quintal for the procurement of Kodo and Kutki. More than 15,000 farmers cultivating millet across 21,000 hectares have registered under the scheme.

The government has also increased procurement rates, raising the procurement price of Kutki from Rs 3,500 per quintal to Rs 3,600 per quintal and that of Kodo from Rs 2,500 per quintal to Rs 2,600 per quintal.

This year, the state aims to procure 32,500 metric tonnes of millet, a significant increase from 3,000 metric tonnes last year. A major boost has come from the Geographical Indication (GI) tags awarded to Sitahi Kutki and Nagdaman Kutki, indigenous millet varieties grown mainly in Dindori district.

Sitahi Kutki, known for its drought resistance and suitability for rain-fed areas, is helping improve food security and livelihoods for thousands of tribal farmers.

The state government is now preparing a comprehensive action plan to conserve indigenous millet varieties and expand their cultivation across tribal-dominated districts, further strengthening rural incomes and establishing Madhya Pradesh as a leading centre for millet production and exports, the officials said.