MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad is taking shape as the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based police station.

Under a pilot project to be launched soon, all policing services at the Panjagutta Police Station will be integrated with state-of-the-art AI technology.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Dr Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, on Wednesday, conducted a surprise inspection of Panjagutta Police Station and thoroughly reviewed the ongoing technical work.

On this occasion, the senior officials interacted directly with complainants visiting the station and inquired how the staff were receiving and resolving their issues through the AI system. Subsequently, they personally monitored the performance of every staff member at the station and observed how they were discharging their duties with the assistance of AI technology.

Along with Khairatabad Zone DCP, ACP Murali Krishna, and Inspector Jahangir Yadav, the DGP and the Police Commissioner inspected the AI technical infrastructure being established at the station at the field level.

The senior officials stated that this AI-based police station will be officially inaugurated soon as a pilot project.

The introduction of AI is expected to modernise policing, speed up criminal investigations, reduce administrative workload and improve citizen services.

The framework will integrate AI, computer vision, voice technology and digital investigation tools with the police database and surveillance network.

Mahesh Bhagwath, who recently took over as the Police Commissioner, visited Panjagutta Police Station on Monday and obtained feedback from the technical team.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Akun Sabharwal, Hyderabad Additional CP (Crimes & SIT) M. Srinivasulu, Intelligence DIG Bhaskaran, Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavalli, SP TSPARK Rupesh, DCP Aravind Babu (SMIT) and other senior police officials participated in the inspection program on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November), the Hyderabad City Police said that every woman has the right to live without fear, with dignity and respect.

“Let's stand together to make our homes, workplaces and public spaces safe and equal for every woman. It starts with us by raising awareness, speaking up against injustice, and showing respect,” the police said in a message on social media.