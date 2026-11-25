New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan on Wednesday said that the government's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulation papers are in the final stages and will be released shortly. Responding to a question on the government's upcoming AI regulation papers on the sidelines of the launch of Chariot-1 Foundation Models, Krishnan said, "It's in the final stages. We'll bring it out shortly."

Krishnan also said the launch of indigenously developed Chariot-1 Foundation Models has vindicated the IndiaAI Mission's faith in young Indian talent to develop first-rate artificial intelligence (AI) models. Krishnan inaugurated the launch of Chariot-1 Foundation Models, developed from scratch in India, with capabilities spanning English and 10 Indian languages, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's sovereign AI capabilities. "I think it's a matter of great pride that two young graduates from India who have studied at Stanford and who have returned after having been, you know, leading in leading AI labs in the world have come together to create this text-to-speech model," Krishnan said.

The models have been developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt Ltd, one of the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign foundation models. Parth Sarthi, Co-Founder of Chariot One, highlighted that the model combines text generation, text-to-speech (TTS) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) capabilities within a single architecture, reducing the need for multiple specialised AI models. "So, that is what makes Chariot One special: it is one model, a backbone that powers all these different applications," Sarthi said.

Highlighting the model's multimodal reasoning capabilities, he said the objective was to develop a unified architecture capable of performing multiple tasks across domains. "So, we don't need, like, 20 models, whereas one model is enough to do 20 things," he added.

According to the IndiaAI Mission, Chariot-1 incorporates 'IndicShift', a shared alphabet for Indian scripts, enabling the processing of Indian text using 2.5 times fewer tokens. Another innovation, 'Nested Training', enables the development of three model sizes through a single training run, achieving 62 per cent faster training, while its 'Mixture of Vocabularies' approach delivers 38 per cent faster training. The model also recorded over 97 per cent verbalisation accuracy on the Async Text-to-Speech Pronunciation Benchmark. Sarthi further highlighted the instrumental role of the IndiaAI Mission in facilitating access to Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and developing the necessary infrastructure for building indigenous AI models. (ANI)