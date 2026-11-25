Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of proposals, including an expenditure of Rs 1,794.32 crore for the Patna water supply project, the operation of 38 free pre-examination training centres across the state and land acquisition for industrial development in Nalanda, Samastipur and Sheikhpura districts. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Arvind Chaudhry said the Patna water supply project, under AMRUT 2.0, aims to provide tap water connections to 2,18,585 households across all 75 wards of the city. The project includes the construction of two intake wells on the Ganga River, two water treatment plants with capacities of 355 MLD and 350 MLD, along with pipelines, reservoirs and other supporting infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the operation of 38 pre-examination training centres across all districts of Bihar to provide free coaching to students belonging to backward and extremely backward communities for competitive examinations, including UPSC, BPSC, SSC, banking and railway recruitment examinations. An estimated annual expenditure of Rs 31.97 crore has been approved for the initiative. The coaching will be provided through online and offline facilities.

In another decision aimed at promoting industrial development, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of 564.37 acres of land in the Brahmagawa area of Islampur block in Nalanda district at an estimated expenditure of Rs 382.23 crore. The acquisition will be carried out through the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority. The Cabinet also approved the acquisition of around 480 acres in Khanpur and other areas of Samastipur district at an estimated cost of Rs 261.91 crore. Additionally, 250 acres of land across three villages in Chewara block of Sheikhpura district will be acquired through the authority at an estimated expenditure of Rs 62.37 crore.

The government also approved the creation of 64 academic and non-academic posts in the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, to strengthen specialised treatment facilities for critically ill patients. Four technical posts were also approved for the State Cancer Institute at IGIMS. These include two posts of Senior Technical Officer (Radiotherapy) and two posts of Chief Technical Officer (Radiotherapy).

The Cabinet further approved the termination of several government doctors over alleged prolonged unauthorised absence from duty. Departmental proceedings had been initiated against the doctors, who were given opportunities to submit their explanations before the government took the decision following completion of the proceedings.

In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet approved the Bihar Medical Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Service (Recruitment and Service Conditions) Cadre Rules, 2026, and the Bihar Prosthetic and Orthotics Non-Teaching Cadre Rules, 2026. The rules will regulate recruitment, promotions and service conditions for the respective technical cadres. The medical physicists and radiation safety officers will monitor radiation safety during procedures involving X-rays, CT scans, Cath Labs and other radiation-based equipment.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 17 additional posts in the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department, comprising eight Secretariat Assistant and nine Senior Secretariat Assistant posts. An estimated annual expenditure of Rs 90.89 lakh has been approved for these posts. It also approved the Bihar Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Ministerial Cadre Rules, 2026, to regulate recruitment, promotions, service conditions and disciplinary proceedings for ministerial staff working in the department's regional and district offices, residential schools and other institutions.

Separately, the government approved the creation of 17 posts in the Bihar Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer cadre under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department. It also approved the promotion of 17 officers belonging to the cadre.

The Cabinet approved an increase in the annual administrative grant for Gram Kachaharis from Rs 4,000 to Rs 24,000, with the revised assistance effective from April 1, 2027.

On the infrastructure front, the government approved a revised expenditure of Rs 1,347.32 crore for a drinking water project covering Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram. The project includes modernisation of the Dehri intake system, construction of water treatment facilities, reservoirs, pipelines and other supporting infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved a one-year extension of the administrative approval period for the construction of the Special Task Force headquarters building at Lodipur in Patna. Preliminary approval for the project was granted on October 4, 2025. It further approved the transfer of 11.884 acres of land in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj district to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the construction of a boundary tower for the 19th and 41st battalions of the Sashastra Seema Bal. The transfer has been approved against a payment of approximately Rs 4.38 lakh.

The Cabinet also approved the State Sports Association Grant Guidelines, 2026, to establish provisions for eligibility, grant limits, payment procedures and utilisation of funds by recognised sports associations.

The government approved the third amendment to the Bihar Minerals (Concession, Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Prevention) Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework governing mineral concessions, transportation and storage and preventing illegal mining. The Cabinet also approved the proposed launch of the "Bihar Hai Taiyaar" campaign through the Bihar Foundation to highlight the state's cultural heritage, developmental achievements, positive image and investment opportunities at national and international levels. As part of the initiative, the Industries Department will organise Bihar Business Connect 2027 in February 2027. M/s Rediffusion Agency has been nominated for public relations and media-related activities for the period from December 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027. (ANI)