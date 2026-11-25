Balochistan [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Baloch human rights activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch has been named the recipient of the 2026 Edelstam Prize in recognition of her efforts to highlight enforced disappearances, seek justice and defend human rights in Balochistan, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing the announcement made by the Sweden-based Edelstam Foundation on November 24, TBP reported that the award recognises Dr Baloch's outstanding contributions and exceptional courage in standing up for truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances, defending freedom of belief and protecting fundamental human rights.

According to the report, the foundation highlighted her leadership in the BYC and her role in organising peaceful protests, public campaigns and demonstrations demanding accountability for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Her efforts to represent families seeking information about missing relatives and demanding justice were also recognised.

TBP noted that Dr Baloch emerged as a prominent figure during the Baloch Long March, also known as the March Against Baloch Genocide, from Balochistan to Islamabad in 2023. The march sought to draw attention to enforced disappearances and the demands of affected families. She also became one of the leading voices during the 2024 protests in Gwadar, where demonstrators raised concerns over human rights, political representation and local communities' rights over natural resources.

The report further cited the Edelstam Foundation's account of how Dr Baloch's activism was partly shaped by her family's experience of enforced disappearance. Her father, Abdul Ghaffar Langove, disappeared in 2009, and his body was recovered approximately three years later.

According to TBP, Dr Baloch was arrested in March 2025 alongside other BYC leaders following a police operation linked to protests over the alleged enforced disappearance of a fellow activist. She has remained in custody since. The report stated that the foundation's announcement also highlighted that Dr Baloch was sentenced to two life terms in June 2026 following proceedings held inside Hudda Prison in Quetta. The foundation raised concerns over the transparency and fairness of the proceedings, including questions about access to legal representation and the right to a public trial.

As Dr Baloch remains imprisoned and cannot attend the award ceremony, the foundation announced that Mir Balakh Sher, brother of imprisoned BYC activist Beebow Baloch, will receive the award on her behalf. The award ceremony is scheduled for December 3, 2026, at the House of Nobility (Riddarhuset) in Stockholm, Sweden.

TBP also reported that the foundation's jury, chaired by Caroline Edelstam, credited Dr Baloch's leadership with bringing international attention to the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The international jury includes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, along with individuals from the fields of human rights, international law and diplomacy.

The Edelstam Prize is an international award established by the Harald Edelstam Foundation in memory of Swedish diplomat and ambassador Harald Edelstam (1913–1989), who was recognised for his humanitarian efforts in protecting refugees and dissidents. The award is presented every two years to individuals demonstrating exceptional courage and making significant contributions to the defence of human rights, particularly under challenging circumstances.

According to TBP, the foundation has also called on Pakistani authorities to release Dr Baloch and her imprisoned colleagues, ensure that legal proceedings comply with international standards of fairness and transparency, and conduct independent investigations into allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Dr Mahrang Baloch's selection makes her the 2026 recipient of the international human rights distinction, with the formal presentation scheduled to take place in Stockholm on December 3. (ANI)