Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Wednesday criticised the state government over setting up health screening campaign outside liquor shops in Sagar district, accusing the government of being under the influence of the liquor mafia.

Reacting to the initiative, Patwari questioned the rationale behind deploying government doctors outside liquor shops to screen people consuming alcohol and alleged that the move could encourage liquor sales rather than address public health concerns.

“Our government has fallen into the clutches of the liquor mafia. Healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh have become completely dilapidated and dysfunctional. But a government doctor will sit outside a liquor shop to test drinkers. Why? So that more liquor is sold? This is the direction our government is heading in,” the Congress leader told ANI.

He further appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to resign, saying,“My appeal to CM Mohan Yadav is: if this is the direction you want to take the state, then thank you; please resign as soon as possible.”

The Congress leader's remarks came after health officials and administration teams in Sagar district launched a special awareness and health screening campaign outside liquor shops following a recent hooch tragedy and reports of deaths among people with underlying health conditions after alcohol consumption.

The campaign is being conducted across all tehsils of the district, with health teams organising screening camps at liquor shops in coordination with Block Medical Officers (BMOs) and doctors. Sub-Inspector Rajendra Bilwar said the campaign was launched on the instructions of the District Collector following the deaths of some individuals who were already suffering from serious health conditions.

“Health department teams are conducting medical examinations of people who consume excessive amounts of alcohol and have a medical history of health-related complications. Some individuals, who were already suffering from serious underlying health conditions, passed away due to alcohol consumption. In light of this, and following instructions from the District Collector, we have launched this special campaign,” the officer said.

He added,“We are conducting health screenings for those who consume excessive amounts of alcohol, suffer from existing medical conditions, or are addicted to alcohol. We are organising these camps across all tehsils of the district, in coordination with Block Medical Officers and doctors.”

Notably, a few months ago, around 16 individuals died and over 100 people were affected after consumption of spurious liquor consumption in Sagar's Banda area. It is believed that the government was conducting these health screenings as liquor involved in the Banda incident is still available in the market. (ANI)