New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat of PM Modi, the Government of India has taken a decisive step toward strengthening agricultural resilience, ensuring fertilizer security, and achieving self-reliance in urea production. Approving six new urea plants in the brownfield category under the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU) 2026, with more projects to follow, the initiative focuses on self-reliance in urea manufacturing with an investment of approximately Rs 54,000 crore.

Under the National investment Policy for Urea (NIPU)-2026, 6 key brownfield urea projects have been taken forward across public sector, private sector, and cooperative enterprises.

MFL-Madras (Chennai, Tamil Nadu): A PSU brownfield project with an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 LMT to replace the existing unit, which is over 60 years old that incurs higher production costs, high energy consumption, and safety hazards. Old plant being non-efficient needs to be replaced.

NFL Nangal (Nangal, Punjab): A PSU brownfield replacement of a legacy PSU plant, around 50-55 years old, with present production capacity of 4.73 LMT/annum by a modern unit with an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 LMT.

KFL-Shahjahanpur (Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh): A cooperative brownfield project (KRIBHCO) expanding the unit commissioned in 1995, with an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 LMT.

Matix-Panagarh (Panagarh, West Bengal): A private brownfield project building with an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 LMT on an existing modern plant commissioned in 2017. So far, West Bengal has only one urea plant. New plant will support the requirement of the State.

CFCL Gadepan (Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan): A private brownfield project expanding at the complex operational since 1994, with an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 LMT.

IIPL-Jagdishpur (Jagdishpur, Uttar Pradesh): A private brownfield project proposing a 12.7 LMT/annum capacity addition at the plant established in 1988.

Capitalizing on brownfield advantages, such as existing land, utilities, infrastructure, logistics, and technical manpower will enable faster execution and cost efficiency, while additional projects in the pipeline will further advance self-reliance.

Legacy urea units as MFL-Madras (over 60 years old) and NFL Nangal (around 50–55 years old), face higher production costs, elevated energy consumption, and process-safety risks. For instance, Nangal operates at 6.498 Gcal/MT compared to the weighted industry average of 5.95 Gcal/MT and the New Energy Norm of 5 Gcal/MT. Replacing and modernising aging, energy-intensive units through brownfield expansion addresses safety and efficiency challenges while sustaining domestic urea supply.

India's annual urea demand/consumption stands at around 400 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes). Domestic urea production increased from 225 LMT per annum in 2014–15 to a record 314.07 LMT in 2023–24 and stood at 293.30 LMT during 2025–26, while total indigenous Reassessed Capacity (RAC) rose from 207.54 LMTPA in 2014–15 to 269.42 LMTPA during 2026–27. With fresh capacity additions and expansion plans measured against an annual consumption of around 400 LMT, reliance on imported urea is set to decrease substantially, saving foreign exchange and strengthening domestic availability.

With each brownfield project estimated at a capital cost norm of around Rs 9,000 crore, the 6 urea plants are poised to attract nearly ₹54,000 crore in fresh investment, advancing India toward self-reliance in urea production while generating employment.

To strengthen investor confidence and project bankability, the framework pairs a balanced 12–16% Return on Equity (RoE) band anchored by a 12% floor and a 16% ceiling, with a foreign exchange rate mitigation mechanism that normalizes exchange rates and converts into INR after four years based on prevailing rates. Coupled with brownfield advantages that deliver an estimated ₹225 crore in annual savings or roughly ₹1,800 crore over eight years these provisions enhance financial viability and drive sustained capital inflows into domestic fertilizer manufacturing.

Announced on January 2 2013 and amended on October 7 2014, New Investment Policy-2012 led to the setting up of 6 new urea manufacturing units, 4 through Joint Venture Companies (JVC) of nominated PSUs (Ramagundam unit of RFCL in Telangana; and Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni units of HURL in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, respectively) and 2 by private companies (Panagarh unit of Matix Fertilizers in West Bengal and Gadepan-III unit of Chambal Fertilizers in Rajasthan). Each unit has a 12.7 LMTPA production capacity, together adding 76.2 LMTPA and raising total indigenous RAC from 207.54 LMTPA in 2014–15 to 269.42 LMTPA in 2026–27. In addition, two 12.7 LMTPA projects are under execution: Talcher Fertilizer Project (TFL) in Odisha via coal-gasification route (expected to complete by December 2027) and Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Company Limited (AVFCCL) at Namrup, Assam (announced on 19th March 2025). (ANI)