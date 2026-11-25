MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank from Emirates NBD in an all-share transaction that would create the UAE's largest Islamic banking group, the two lenders announced on Tuesday.

The banks said their boards had approved a share purchase agreement under which DIB will buy 100 per cent of Emirates Islamic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD.

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The consideration will be paid entirely through new ordinary shares issued by DIB to Emirates NBD, which will become a significant strategic shareholder in DIB on completion.

Based on financial information as at September 30, 2026, the enlarged DIB would have total assets of about Dh585 billion. This would reinforce its position as the largest Islamic banking group in the UAE and make it the second-largest listed Islamic banking group in the world by total assets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said the transaction was“an important opportunity for Dubai to create a leading Islamic banking champion”.

He said the enlarged DIB would be positioned to strengthen the emirate's standing as a global centre for Islamic finance, and that Emirates NBD's stake reflected its“long-term strategic commitment” to the institution.

Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of DIB, called it“a defining moment for DIB and for Islamic finance”.

He said DIB was creating“the undisputed Islamic banking powerhouse” with the scale to compete with the largest financial institutions globally.