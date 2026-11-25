MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in liaison with the Police Mineral Protection Unit, has closed 30 illegal mineral outlets in the capital, Kampala.

According to the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, the ministry is also sensitising the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on mineral-related businesses and is in advanced stages of joining the URA single window system where all parties can access mineral transactions.

“The ministry does not grant permission to unlicenced mineral dealers to export minerals. The ministry is establishing mineral markets and buying centres to formalise and regulate mineral trade in the country. We have undertaken inspections and monitoring exercises where over 100 licenced holders were notified of illegal mining within their exploration areas,” said Nyamutoro.

She gave the update during the plenary sitting on 24 November 2026, during debate of a report of the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government) on the Auditor General's report for financial year ended 2024/2025, covering several MDAs including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Following a comparison of the Non-Tax Revenue schedule from URA with the Mining Cadastre Register, the committee found that 17 traders were buying and selling minerals without mineral rights or a valid mineral dealer's licence, hence causing loss of government revenue.

The committee also reviewed the mining cadastre register, and learnt that 10 mining licences that were valid before the commencement of the Mining and Minerals Act, Cap. 159 were active but pending conversion as at 30 June 2025.

It also observed that delay in converting the licences led to loss of government revenue, adding that the continued operation of unconverted licences indicated that the ministry did not effectively regulate mining operations.

“The committee recommends that the accounting officer should fast-track the conversion of all outstanding mining licences and terminate the licences of holders who fail to comply within the period given in the final non-compliance notices, to ensure accurate categorisation of licences, revenue assessment and regulatory compliance,” reads the committee report.

The minister, however, told the House that notices have been issued to all mining licence holders in regard to conversion of their licenses but unfortunately, they have not submitted all required documentation for the conversion of the highlighted licences.

“The ministry shall issue a notice of non-compliance to all the mineral licence holders who have not yet provided the adequate information for conversion, and those that are not compliant will have their licences terminated,” Nyamutoro said.

The committee report also raised concern over delayed licencing processes, noting that despite the Mining and Minerals (Licensing) Regulations, 2023 requiring applications to be processed within 15, 30 or 60 days for prospecting, exploration and large-scale mining licences respectively; 114 licence applications were delayed for more than 100 days before being granted.

“The delays in completing the licencing process held back project execution by mineral rights holders, which in turn delayed the collection of mineral revenue. The delays also hampered the ministry in implementing its mandate to promote mineral development,” said Hon. Ferigo Kambale (NRM, Kasese Municipality) who presented the committee report during plenary on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Nyamutoro attributed the delays to clearance of backlog created during the transition in the legal and regulatory regime, non-responsiveness by applicants, inadequate response to requests for additional information from applicants, and delayed payments.

“All records related to licensing processes from application to payments are automatically entered into the cadastre, and we therefore, confirm that those who complied with the requirements were all granted mineral rights. Those that are not yet granted have pending payment for statutory fees before they can be given licences,” the minister said.

Hon. Timothy Batuwa (NUP, Jinja South Division West) proposed the decentralisation of issuance of mining certificates to district level, to enable artisanal miners access the service.

“We should align the PDM model in those particular places where small-scale mining is being done, to enable them get the equipment that can do that kind of work,” he said.

He also urged the ministry to establish guidelines to enable Ugandans in mineral-identified areas convert their loyalties into equity.

“We have a formula where 15 per cent is due to a district, 10 per cent to a sub-county, and 5 per cent to a landowner whose land has some form of minerals. We need guidelines which support that one person who may want to convert their share into equity in that mining activity rather than just getting a share of the benefit,” Batuwa said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.Download logo