MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A long-awaited facility for the residents of Île Perseverance became a reality today as President Dr Patrick Herminie attended the official opening of the new District Administration Office and Community Centre, an investment of SCR 12.8 million by the government of Seychelles aimed at bringing public services closer to residents and supporting community development.

Constructed by a Chinese company, the multipurpose facility will house an office for the Agency for Social Protection (ASP), the office of the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Perseverance and a library to be managed by the National Library, alongside the usual district administration services. It also features a stage and dedicated space for community gatherings, recreational activities and youth development programmes.

In her address, the Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands, Ms Eveline Rose, acknowledged the patience of Perseverance residents who had long been awaiting such a facility. She emphasised that its opening goes beyond the provision of physical infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to decentralising public services and strengthening community participation.

The Minister explained that the initiative aligns with her Ministry's 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, which promotes decentralised, citizen-led governance and is guided by three interconnected pillars: People, Infrastructure and Services.

“The government can provide the infrastructure and establish the necessary structures, but the true value of this investment will be measured by the benefits it brings to the people and the positive changes it creates within the community,” said Minister Rose.

She further encouraged residents to take ownership of the facility and actively participate in district initiatives, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring its proper use and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the MNA for Perseverance, Hon. Keneth Athanase, highlighted the importance of district administration offices as the first point of contact for residents seeking access to central government services. He also commended district administration staff for their dedication in serving the community within the constraints of their previous facilities.

With his office now to be accommodated within the new building, Hon. Athanase noted that residents would have an appropriate space to engage directly with their elected representative and discuss matters concerning the development of their district.

“Residents of Perseverance, this facility belongs to us. Let us use it to foster unity throughout our district and bring the joy of living together that our community needs,” he said.

Held under the theme“Lanmen dan lanmen pour nou kominote”, the opening ceremony's programme also featured welcoming remarks by District Administrator Ms Nicole Kilindo, a recital of a poem entitled“Mon Distrik” by Miss Florence Sirame, the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a blessing by Parish Priest Father Eric Leon.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr Donatien Dogley and a tour of the new facilities.

Also present at the ceremony were the Principal Minister, Mr Wallace Cosgrow, Cabinet Ministers, local government officials and other senior government officials, alongside residents of Perseverance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.Download logo