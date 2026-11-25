MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Considerable emphasis has been placed on strengthening Eritrea's national healthcare system, recognizing health as a fundamental pillar of human development, social well-being, and national progress. Because advancing specialized medical care requires collective commitment, technical expertise, and sustained investment, the Government of Eritrea continues to pursue partnerships with international organizations, United Nations agencies, regional institutions, and development partners. Through structured cooperation, these initiatives strengthen institutional capacities, improve clinical services, support disease prevention and control programs, develop the healthcare workforce, and introduce modern medical technologies. Such partnerships also facilitate technical assistance, professional training, knowledge exchange, and joint health programs. Ultimately, these collaborative efforts are designed to complement national priorities, reinforce the resilience of domestic medical institutions, and build an effective, sustainable healthcare system serving all Eritrean citizens.

Dr. Nazrawi Mehari

As a continuation of these efforts, Eritrean medical professionals and a visiting United States surgical team, Surgeons for Smiles, successfully conducted a series of maxillofacial surgical procedures at Orotta National Referral Hospital from 16 to 21 November. The weeklong initiative benefited dozens of patients from across the country while providing a vital platform for hands-on collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the strengthening of local surgical expertise.

During this year's mission, a total of 45 patients—ranging in age from six months to 70 years— underwent specialized surgical treatment. Patients traveled to Asmara from different regions of Eritrea, underscoring the importance of making complex, specialized medical care accessible to communities nationwide rather than limiting treatment to isolated urban populations.

The initiative represents the latest phase of a longstanding medical partnership between Eritrean healthcare professionals and the American surgical team. Since 2007, the visiting US surgeons have traveled to Eritrea twice a year to conduct maxillofacial surgery programs alongside local practitioners, steadily contributing to specialized patient care while fostering enduring professional exchange.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Nazrawi Mehari, a dentist at Orotta National Referral Hospital, noted that unlike isolated, short-term medical interventions, the twice-yearly program provides an ongoing framework for cooperation. This continuity allows local and visiting specialists to maintain strong working relationships, build mutual clinical trust, and steadily expand specialized medical services over time. Dr. Nazrawi emphasized that the collaboration has benefited both Eritrean and visiting specialists through the sustained exchange of knowledge and practical experience.

He also noted that the successful surgical procedures were supported by modern medical technology. Combining advanced equipment with the collective expertise of participating surgeons plays a crucial role in executing intricate procedures safely and effectively. At the same time, it gives local medical professionals hands-on familiarity with specialized surgical techniques and technological developments relevant to contemporary maxillofacial treatment.

Dr. Edward Zebovitz

A primary objective of the program was to provide surgical treatment for patients suffering from complex conditions affecting the face, jaw, mouth, head, and neck—ailments that vary widely in their nature and severity and require specialized clinical evaluation to restore function and quality of life.

Among the conditions treated were tumors and cysts affecting the head, chin, and neck. Depending on their anatomical location and progression, such growths demand careful diagnostic assessment and precise surgical intervention to prevent complications and safeguard vital structures. Providing this care through the joint program enabled patients to receive specialized treatment locally at Orotta National Referral Hospital.

The visiting and Eritrean specialists also performed procedures for temporomandibular joint disorders. The temporomandibular joints connect the lower jaw to the skull and play an essential role in everyday activities such as speaking, chewing, and opening and closing the mouth. When disorders affect these joints, they can severely restrict normal jaw movement and cause chronic discomfort, making timely medical evaluation and targeted treatment vital for daily functioning.

Facial paralysis was another significant condition addressed during the mission. Because facial paralysis impairs muscle movement and expression, it creates both physical and functional challenges for affected individuals. Depending on the underlying cause and severity, specialized surgical assessment is necessary to determine the most effective course of treatment and help restore facial symmetry and function.

In addition, the surgical team treated children and older patients affected by cleft lip and cleft palate. Beyond altering facial structure, congenital cleft conditions can significantly hinder essential functions such as infant feeding, speech development, and overall facial growth. Access to timely, specialized reconstructive surgery is therefore critical in resolving these medical challenges and improving long-term developmental outcomes. For all 45 patients who underwent surgery during the November mission—from six-month-old infants to 70-year-old adults— the combined efforts of Eritrean and American professionals delivered life-changing medical intervention.

Dr. Edward Zebovitz, representing Surgeons for Smiles, explained that the visiting specialists focus on complex conditions that can be effectively resolved through targeted surgical intervention. He also noted with encouragement that Eritrean specialists continue to steadily develop their technical skills and deepen their clinical experience through each consecutive mission.

Working side by side in the operating room enables medical professionals to compare surgical approaches, discuss complex cases in real time, and learn from one another. Such collaborative interaction is especially valuable in specialized fields like maxillofacial surgery, where successful outcomes depend on technical precision, sound clinical judgment, and familiarity with a wide spectrum of medical presentations.

Dr. Adam Tesfu

For Eritrean practitioners, participating in the program offers meaningful opportunities to refine their practical skills, broaden their professional expertise, and gain confidence in managing intricate cases. At the same time, visiting professionals benefit from exposure to unique clinical cases and conditions specific to the local context, gaining valuable insights from Eritrean specialists who possess a deep understanding of the country's healthcare environment and patient needs.

Building domestic medical capacity remains a cornerstone of improving specialized healthcare delivery. As local professionals continue to strengthen their knowledge and surgical capabilities, national institutions become increasingly self-reliant in treating patients who require specialized care. In this regard, the joint program serves two complementary purposes: addressing the immediate surgical needs of patients while supporting the long-term growth of Eritrean medical expertise.

Dr. Adam Tesfu, a young Eritrean practitioner who participated in the mission, affirmed that many patients benefited directly from the surgical services provided through the initiative, while local doctors gained invaluable hands-on experience. He also called on members of the public experiencing facial or jaw-related medical conditions to seek prompt assistance at healthcare facilities rather than delaying medical attention.

Ultimately, the latest surgical program at Orotta National Referral Hospital reflects the enduring value of international medical cooperation in advancing specialized healthcare delivery in Eritrea. By combining shared professional expertise, modern medical technology, and strong institutional partnership, the initiative continues to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the nation's medical capacity for the future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.Download logo