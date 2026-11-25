MENAFN - GetNews) WattCycle's Black Friday sale runs Nov. 6 to Dec. 1, 2026, with up to 60% off every product on the official website, including batteries, inverters, chargers, and accessories. Coupon code WTBF2026 adds 8% discount off the already reduced price and is valid through Dec. 2.

CALIFORNIA - Nov. 25, 2026 - With winter weather and holiday travel close at hand, U.S. households, drivers, and boaters are taking a harder look at dependable stored power. WattCycle, a LiFePO4 energy storage brand, has opened a Black Friday event that reaches from home backup systems to RV, marine, and truck power. The sale is entering its final week, all products on its website are marked down by up to 60% through Dec 1st. For shoppers tracking WattCycle battery Black Friday deals, the event also includes an extra code discount, triple Wattpoints, and 60-day price protection. Together, the offers are aimed at buyers who want their power plans settled before the holidays.

Why Backup Power Is Moving Up Shopping Lists

Concern about outages and energy costs is not abstract. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average U.S. electricity customer went without power for about 11 hours in 2024, nearly twice the yearly average of the previous decade. The agency attributed roughly 80% of those hours to major events, including Hurricanes Beryl, Helene, and Milton. Winter brings its own risks, as ice and snow can bring down power lines.

Prices matter as well. EIA estimates that residential electricity will average about 18.2 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2026, nearly 5% higher than in 2025. For many families, a battery system speaks to both worries. It can keep essential loads running when the grid fails, and it gives owners more say over how they use stored energy. That backdrop gives this year's Black Friday battery sale a practical edge for buyers who have been weighing a purchase.

How the Black Friday Offers Work

Site-wide savings. Every product in the WattCycle range, including batteries, inverters, chargers, and accessories, is marked down by up to 60%.

Extra 8% with code WTBF2026. At checkout on the official website, the code takes another 8% off the already reduced price. It is valid through Dec. 2.

60-day price protection. Every order placed during the promotion is covered for 60 days, twice as long as in any previous WattCycle event. A customer who finds a lower price keeps the order number, takes a screenshot, and contacts customer service. After verification, WattCycle refunds the difference. The event has its lowest pricing of the year.

3X Wattpoints and a free battery. Wattpoints accrue at triple the usual rate during the sale and can be redeemed for coupons, batteries, and limited rewards. The customer with the largest total order amount in November also receives a free 12V 314Ah MINI battery and a 15% discount code for the next purchase. Cancelled and refunded orders do not count toward the ranking.

Home Backup and Solar Storage

When a winter storm takes down a line, the first hour matters. The furnace blower, the refrigerator, the sump pump, and the router all need power. A home backup system is built for that moment. The WattCycle 48V 100Ah Server Rack Battery stores 5.12kWh and fits standard 3U cabinets. It uses 3A active balancing and a 100A BMS with 20+ protections. Bluetooth/App monitoring, expandability, and a 7-year warranty round out the package. Paired with the Super 12kW Split-Phase All-in-One Inverter, which delivers split-phase power for 120/240V U.S. homes, it can carry larger loads. The inverter offers 24kW of dual MPPT solar input, a 200A grid bypass, and 250A hybrid charging, and it scales to 72kW with up to 6units.

Black Friday price: $829.99 (was $1,599.99, save 48%) | With code WTBF2026: $763.59

Off-Grid Cabins, Ranches, and Workshops

Cabins, ranches, and workshops often sit far from reliable service, and a generator is not always the answer. The WattCycle 6500W 48V Hybrid Single Phase Inverter is built for that kind of site. It accepts up to 9,000W of dual MPPT solar input and starts without a battery connected. At 18.5kg, or about 40.79 lbs, it is easier to mount in a barn or shed. Paired with a 48V battery, it forms a compact solar system. As power needs grow, up to six units scale to 39kW.

Black Friday price: $749.99 (was $1,899.99, save 60% ) | With code WTBF2026: $690.00

Bass Boats and Trolling Motors

On a bass boat, a dead battery ends the day. The WattCycle 24V 50Ah battery is made for trolling motors rated 70 to 100 lb of thrust. It holds 1,280Wh, includes Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring and low-temp cut-off, and carries an IP65 rating for splashes and spray. The 36V 50Ah model serves 100 to 120 lb motors with 50A of continuous discharge. At 29.87 lbs, it is over 50% lighter than equivalent lead-acid setups. The 24V 100Ah battery delivers 2,560Wh and can scale to 20.48kWh in a 4P2S setup.



24V 50Ah Trolling Motor LiFePO4 Battery (1,280Wh): $211.60 with code WTBF2026 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery (2,560Wh): $367.99 with code WTBF2026

RV Trips and Boondocking

For RV owners heading to a national forest or a desert dry camp, boondocking means living off the battery bank. The WattCycle 12V 314Ah series is built for that routine. Each battery stores about 4kWh, which gives lights, a refrigerator, and a fan more time between charges. The series includes the 12V 314Ah MINI, the battery awarded to the top November customer. For travelers comparing Black Friday deals on batteries, the 314Ah size sits at the high-capacity end of the 12V range.

Long-Haul Trucks

Drivers who spend nights in a sleeper cab need power for a refrigerator, lights, and electronics without running the engine all night. The WattCycle 24V 314Ah Dual-Purpose Battery handles engine starting at up to 1,800 CCA and supplies 8,038Wh for auxiliary loads. It delivers 200A of continuous output, or up to 5.1kW DC. Built-in self-heating supports charging in freezing weather, and Bluetooth monitoring shows battery status from a phone. IP65 protection helps the battery handle dust and moisture. AC appliance performance depends on the inverter and system setup.

24V 314Ah Dual-Purpose LiFePO4 Battery (1,800 CCA, 8,038Wh): $1,103.99 with code WTBF2026

Expanding EcoFlow and BLUETTI Power Stations

Many households already own a portable power station. When runtime falls short, the official add-on battery is often the first option but too expansive. The WattCycle 5,120Wh Rack Battery + WattLINK Cable Bundle offers another route. The WattLINK cable connects the rack battery to compatible EcoFlow and BLUETTI power stations, adding capacity. For comparison, EcoFlow's DELTA 2 Max Smart Extra Battery holds 2,048Wh, so the WattCycle battery stores 2.5 times as much and is cheaper. Customers can check the official WattCycle website for the list of compatible models.

Executive Perspective

"Customers want power they can rely on during a storm, on the road, and on the water, and they want to know exactly what they are paying for," said Steve, General Manager of WattCycle. "This Black Friday, WattCycle is putting its full range at lower prices and standing behind every order with price protection, so people can invest in power that will serve them for years."

How to Shop

Shoppers can view every offer at WattCycle's official site. WattCycle ships U.S. orders from three warehouses in California, with a local shipping time of three to five days. The sale ends Dec. 1, and code WTBF2026 stays valid through Dec. 2.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a LiFePO4 energy storage brand serving U.S. homeowners and mobile-power users, with a focus on home battery backup and residential battery energy storage systems (BESS). WattCycle handles research and development, manufacturing, and sales, and builds its batteries with EV-grade cells and multi-layer BMS protection. Its hybrid inverters complete the system, and warranty options, customer support, and clear price safeguards stand behind each purchase.