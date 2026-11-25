MENAFN - GetNews)"At Back in Action Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, FL, a primary care provider evaluate an adult patient to create a recovery plan after an auto accident injury."Back in Action Medical Center, founded by Dr. Robert D. McLaughlin, DC, provides auto accident injury care in Port St. Lucie, FL. Serving local families and busy professionals, the clinic brings physical medicine, primary care, and chiropractic care together under one roof to streamline evaluation, treatment planning, and ongoing support. Individualized, non-surgical, drug-free care plans help patients restore mobility, ease discomfort, and support recovery after a collision.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - November 25, 2026 - Back in Action Medical Center is continuing to support area residents with auto accident injury care in Port St. Lucie, FL, offering a coordinated, proactive approach for people recovering after a collision. The clinic brings physical medicine, primary care, and chiropractic care together under one roof, so patients in Port St. Lucie and surrounding communities can address their needs closer to home.

The announcement reflects growing demand for convenient, well-organized care after a crash. Many patients are unsure where to turn in the days that follow, and Back in Action Medical Center aims to simplify that process with a single team focused on evaluation, treatment planning, and ongoing support.

Auto accidents can affect anyone, from commuters and working professionals to parents driving children to school. Even lower-speed collisions may lead to neck, back, and shoulder discomfort, headaches, or stiffness that can develop gradually and interfere with work, family life, and daily activity. Health professionals commonly encourage people to be evaluated promptly after an accident, even when symptoms seem minor at first.

For many Port St. Lucie residents, seeking care after a crash means juggling multiple appointments with different providers. That can be especially difficult for busy professionals and growing families who are already managing full schedules. Local interest in non-invasive, drug-free options has also grown among patients who want to explore conservative approaches to auto accident injurie before considering more invasive measures.

At Back in Action Medical Center, auto accident injury care begins with a thorough evaluation to understand how a patient's symptoms, medical history, and daily demands fit together. From there, the clinical team develops an individualized plan that may combine chiropractic care, physical medicine, and primary care oversight, depending on each patient's needs.

Because the clinic's three core services work side by side, patients may benefit from:



A single location for evaluation, treatment, and follow-up

Care plans tailored to each person's symptoms, work demands, and lifestyle

Conservative, non-surgical approaches that may help support mobility and comfort

Primary care involvement to monitor overall health during recovery

Clear communication between providers, which may help reduce confusion about next steps Convenient access for residents of Port St. Lucie and nearby communities

Outcomes vary from person to person, and the clinic emphasizes that recovery timelines depend on the nature of the injury and the individual patient.

The clinic's continued focus on collision-related care builds on its established presence in the community. Led by a doctor of chiropractic with a long-standing commitment to local patients, the practice combines hands-on clinical experience with a team-based model that keeps primary care and rehabilitative services connected. That structure is designed to give patients a more complete picture of their health as they recover, rather than treating symptoms in isolation.

“People often tell us they didn't know where to start after an accident, or they waited because they felt okay at first,” said Dr. Robert D. McLaughlin, DC, Founder of Back in Action Medical Center.“We want Port St. Lucie families to know there's a local team that can evaluate what's going on, explain their options clearly, and walk with them through the process.”

Dr. McLaughlin added that the integrated model reflects how the practice approaches care more broadly.“Our philosophy is that people do better when their providers are working together. When chiropractic care, physical medicine, and primary care are connected, patients get a clearer plan and fewer gaps. That's what we're aiming for with every person who walks in, whether they're a busy professional trying to get back to work or a parent trying to keep up with their kids.”

Residents who have been in a collision can access care by contacting the clinic to schedule a consultation. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's history and symptoms, discusses how the accident occurred, and outlines recommended next steps. The clinic is accepting new patients, and individuals with questions about insurance or coverage options are encouraged to ask the office during scheduling. More information about auto accident injury care in Port St. Lucie, F is available on the clinic's website, where patients can learn about the practice and request an appointment.

Back in Action Medical Center serves Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas, with a goal of making coordinated, accessible care easier to find for local residents.

About Back in Action Medical Center

Back in Action Medical Center is an integrated medical and chiropractic practice located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Founded by Dr. Robert D. McLaughlin, DC, the practice specializes in physical medicine, primary care, and chiropractic care, including care for auto accident injuries. Back in Action Medical Center is committed to providing patients in Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options and coordinated primary care to support recovery, daily function, and long-term wellness.