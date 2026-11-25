MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) India's Nifty 50 bucked the trend

The Nifty 50 opened lower but finished 1.1% higher at 25,800, a nine-month closing high. The Nifty Bank index rose 2.5% to a record close. Foreign investors have put a record $12.2bn into Indian equities this month, according to local reports, as some money rotates away from AI-heavy markets.

Source: TradingView Consumer staples stayed bid

Consumer staples was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, up roughly 0.7% according to one market data provider. Food and drinks groups such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, General Mills, Campbell's and Conagra drew buyers. Demand for everyday goods tends to hold up whatever the economy does.

Source: IG What failed the test

Not everything labelled safe passed. Gold fell around 4% to about $3,515 an ounce and silver dropped around 7%, as rate-hike bets and a US dollar near a 19-month high weighed on metals. Bitcoin slid around 5% to near $58,000, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index lost 2.8%.

The lesson is that when a sell-off is driven by rate fears and AI valuations rather than recession fears, the usual haven playbook gets rewritten.

What traders could watch next

Monday showed how violent the swings can be. The S&P 500 jumped 4.7%, its best day since April 2025. Five things stand out.



Treasuries are not a one-way haven. The 10-year yield rose almost 30 basis points in the week to 13 November on inflation worries, so a hot data print could reverse the bond rally.

The Nifty 50 faces a test. Analysts say a sustained move above 25,800 is needed to extend towards 26,000.

The Fed is driving the tape. Inflation data and December's meeting are the next big tests for both bonds and equities.

Defensives can lag in a snap-back. Monday's rebound shows money can rotate back into growth fast, so staples may give up their relative gains. Volatility cuts both ways. With the VIX elevated, prices can reverse in hours, so position sizing and stop-losses matter as much as direction.

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