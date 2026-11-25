MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators (MEDREG) General Assembly elected Jordan to chair its Board of Directors for the 2027–2028 term, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) announced on Wednesday.

Jordan, represented by EMRC Energy Affairs Commissioner Mohammad Maayah, was chosen during the assembly's meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, alongside three vice presidents from Greece, Italy, and Spain.

The election aligns with MEDREG's push to deepen regional energy market integration, establish a unified benchmarking tool to evaluate member states' performance, and enact regulatory reforms capable of attracting up to 25 billion euros in clean energy investments.

EMRC Chief Commissioner Ziad Saaida described the appointment as a "major national and institutional achievement" that displays international confidence in Jordan's regulatory expertise. He noted that the role bolsters the Kingdom's influence in shaping regional energy policy and supports royal directives to establish Jordan as a regional hub for green energy.

Maayah, for his part, said his upcoming priorities will focus on boosting cooperation among member regulators, developing regional electricity and gas markets, and facilitating cross-border energy trade and grid interconnections.

He added that the board will also prioritize integrating renewable energy and green hydrogen, building institutional capacity, and fostering an investment-friendly regulatory climate to ensure regional energy security and sustainable economic growth.

//Petra// HA