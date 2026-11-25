MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, Nov. 25 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday visited Greenway Hub at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

During a meeting with TU Dublin President Deirdre Lillis, the Crown Prince discussed opportunities for cooperation in developing study programmes on advanced technologies, strengthening partnerships in the areas of commercialising scientific research and protecting intellectual property, and establishing university-spun-off start-ups.

His Royal Highness was briefed on the innovations and services provided by start-ups that have emerged from scientific research at TU Dublin, which utilise technology and artificial intelligence in the fields of manufacturing automation, supply chains, climate, agriculture, food, and medicine.

TU Dublin is a leading centre for research and innovation, with programmes that focus on linking education with practical application aimed at serving the industrial sector.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Jordan's non-resident ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

//Petra// HA