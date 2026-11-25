MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 25th Brigade reported this on Facebook and released footage of the combat operation.

"On the southern outskirts of Dobropillia, Sicheslav paratroopers from the 7th Air Assault Corps, together with adjacent units, thwarted an enemy assault," the post said.

The 25th Brigade said that, "taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted to attack our positions with 11 servicemen, supported by two armored vehicles. The enemy failed to break through the forward edge of our defenses."

Fighting continues for Verkhnia Tersa in Huliaipole sector – Air Assault Forces

"The enemy was confident that in such weather conditions, with strong winds, not a single drone could be airborne. They were wrong," the military said.

"The movement of the enemy column was detected in advance by an FPV drone patrol team, which launched the first strike. The Russian forces regrouped around another armored vehicle and attempted to continue moving toward Dobropillia, but the vehicle hit a minefield and exploded. The surviving infantry dispersed into the nearest tree line," the 25th Brigade said.

The brigade stressed that "thanks to the coordinated efforts of UAV crews from various units, the enemy advance was completely halted, with the occupiers suffering losses in equipment and personnel."