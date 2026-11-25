MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

He said that the current rules governing the use of Polish armed forces in peacetime do not provide for such actions outside the country's territory. Therefore, the legislation would have to be amended, including the rules governing the use of the armed forces and the law on the protection of the state border.

Onyszkiewicz noted that Poland uses, among other means, combat aircraft to intercept aerial targets. However, deploying them over Ukrainian territory would mean NATO member-state forces entering Ukrainian airspace, creating additional political and military complications.

"However, I think that even without aircraft entering Ukrainian airspace, we could consider engaging targets flying toward Poland from the Ukrainian side using our own systems, including various missiles. This would probably require a legal basis and appropriate weapons capable of intercepting aerial targets over Ukrainian territory at a considerable distance. It would also require some form of formal agreement with Ukraine, which I hope could be reached. This is an issue that needs to start being discussed," the expert said.

According to Onyszkiewicz, a simpler option would be for allies to provide Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft missiles and air defense systems so that Ukrainian forces could intercept objects heading toward Poland themselves. At the same time, he noted that this would require political will on the part of the allies, who would have to transfer some of their own defense resources to Ukraine, thereby weakening their own defense capabilities to some extent.

Russian drone enters Polish airspace during attack on Ukraine

"I think this simply needs to be done. But whether it will be politically feasible, given the concerns of many countries, remains an open question," Onyszkiewicz said.

Commenting on the violation of Polish airspace by three Russian Kh-101 missiles on November 20, the day the Coalition of the Willing exercises were demonstrated in Nowa Deba in southeastern Poland, Onyszkiewicz said the incident may have been a deliberate move by Russia. At the same time, he believes Russia's main objective was to intimidate Polish society rather than the Polish military or government.

"Russia's main goal is not to frighten our military or the Polish government. They will not be intimidated by such displays. Rather, the aim is to scare Polish society, which the Russians hope will eventually start demanding that Poland stop helping Ukraine and thereby stop exposing the country to various threats, including falling missiles, as happened recently. So the main target was Polish society, not the Polish military or government," he said.

Onyszkiewicz emphasized the need to continue providing military support to Ukraine, including securing steady weapons supplies from the United States. In his view, Ukraine needs capabilities not only to defend itself but also to strike important Russian military and infrastructure targets, demonstrating to the Kremlin that it cannot win the war.

The former minister also highlighted the need to deepen Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the joint design and production of weapons and counter-drone systems. He stressed that Ukraine has unique experience in combating drones, much of which Poland could adapt to its own needs.