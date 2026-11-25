Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester

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Dr. Glenn Fosbraey is the Associate Dean of Humanities at The University of Winchester. He has published various books, journal articles and chapters on the subjects of drama, song lyrics, and pedagogical processes in HE, and runs the University's record label 'Splendid Fred Records', which has won a national Green Gown Award and reached the finals of the International Green Gown Awards.

Recent publications:

Creative Approaches to Higher Education Pedagogy in the Arts and Humanities (editor). Bloomsbury. 2024

Exploring the impact of performance on the music and lyrics of The Beatles: The Beatles Live! Cambridge Scholars Press. 2024 (with Daniel Ash)

Reading Eminem. Palgrave Macmillan. 2022

Viva Hate: exploring hatred in popular music. Cambridge Scholars Press. 2022

Lost Horizons: Song lyrics and the coast (editor). Routledge. 2022

Misogyny, Toxic Masculinity, and Heteronormativity in Post-2000 Popular Music. Palgrave Macmillan. 2021 (co-editor)



2022–present Associate Dean, The University of Winchester 2019–2023 Head of department, The University of Winchester



2023 University of Winchester, PhD by publication 2008 University of Southampton, MA



2024 Exploring the impact of performance on the music and lyrics of The Beatles: Becoming The Fab Four (with Daniel Ash), CSP

2024 Creative Approaches to Higher Education Pedagogy in the Arts and Humanities (editor), Bloomsbury

2022 Reading Eminem, Palgrave Macmillan

2022 Coastal Environments in Popular Song: Lost Horizons, Routledge

2022 Viva Hate: An Exploration of Hatred in Pop Music, CSP

2021 Misogyny, Toxic Masculinity, and Heteronormativity in Post-2000 Popular Music, Palgrave Macmillan 2019 Composing Song Lyrics: Creative and Critical Approaches, Palgrave Macmillan

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