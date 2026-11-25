TSX Dives At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as weaker metal prices weighed on materials stocks, while an extended selloff in AI-linked equities on Wall Street weighed on risk appetite.
The TSX 590.7 points, or 1.7%, to open Wednesday at 33,371.60.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.20 cents to 70.26 cents U.S.
Odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike rose on Tuesday, after the central bank said it may need to respond forcefully to tackle supply shocks
Traders are expecting a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point move in December and an 85% chance of a raise in January.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that the inflation rate could be a little weaker at year-end than the forecast of 3.4% last month
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 19.18 points, or 2.8%, to 671.41.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower in the first hour, weighed most by gold, trailing Tuesday 4.8%, while materials and information technology each capsized 4%.
The two gainers were energy, up 0.5%, while telecoms inched up 0.03%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were lower on Wednesday as the artificial intelligence trade faced more pressure, and traders reacted to the latest inflation data and more U.S. tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrials scampered back 675.89 points to 49,342.81.
The S&P 500 fell 159.22 points, or 2.2%, to 7,051.87
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 818.3 points, or 3.5%, to 22,913.81.
Nvidia and Anthropic led AI-related stocks lower, with the former sliding 6% and the latter dropping 4%. Oracle declined more than 6%, and Alphabet shed more than 4%.
Dell Technologies fell 5% despite the company's strong third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, semiconductor stock
Ambarella plummeted more than 22% after its forecast for the current quarter came in light. The company's earnings and revenue for the third quarter also missed expectations.
Investors digested October's personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which showed that inflation still isn't slowing down.
Headline PCE rose 0.3% last month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8%. While both figures were in line with expectations, the annual rate increased from 3.7% in September.
Excluding food and energy prices, core PCE increased 3.3% year over year, coming in slightly above the Dow Jones forecast.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.82% from 4.92% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.50 to $83.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $93.20 to $3,468.70 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as weaker metal prices weighed on materials stocks, while an extended selloff in AI-linked equities on Wall Street weighed on risk appetite.
The TSX 590.7 points, or 1.7%, to open Wednesday at 33,371.60.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.20 cents to 70.26 cents U.S.
Odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike rose on Tuesday, after the central bank said it may need to respond forcefully to tackle supply shocks
Traders are expecting a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point move in December and an 85% chance of a raise in January.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that the inflation rate could be a little weaker at year-end than the forecast of 3.4% last month
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 19.18 points, or 2.8%, to 671.41.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower in the first hour, weighed most by gold, trailing Tuesday 4.8%, while materials and information technology each capsized 4%.
The two gainers were energy, up 0.5%, while telecoms inched up 0.03%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were lower on Wednesday as the artificial intelligence trade faced more pressure, and traders reacted to the latest inflation data and more U.S. tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrials scampered back 675.89 points to 49,342.81.
The S&P 500 fell 159.22 points, or 2.2%, to 7,051.87
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 818.3 points, or 3.5%, to 22,913.81.
Nvidia and Anthropic led AI-related stocks lower, with the former sliding 6% and the latter dropping 4%. Oracle declined more than 6%, and Alphabet shed more than 4%.
Dell Technologies fell 5% despite the company's strong third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, semiconductor stock
Ambarella plummeted more than 22% after its forecast for the current quarter came in light. The company's earnings and revenue for the third quarter also missed expectations.
Investors digested October's personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which showed that inflation still isn't slowing down.
Headline PCE rose 0.3% last month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8%. While both figures were in line with expectations, the annual rate increased from 3.7% in September.
Excluding food and energy prices, core PCE increased 3.3% year over year, coming in slightly above the Dow Jones forecast.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.82% from 4.92% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.50 to $83.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $93.20 to $3,468.70 U.S. an ounce.
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