MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Donique Weston

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The United Nations (UN) in Jamaica is collaborating with media partners to bring development programmes closer to the public and amplify stories demonstrating how these initiatives improve people's lives.

Heads of key UN agencies – International Organization for Migration (IOM), Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) – met with media stakeholders at the S Hotel in Kingston, November 23 at a breakfast dialogue held in collaboration with the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ).

The event provided an opportunity for the entities to share details about their current work in Jamaica in areas such as education, emergency preparedness, health, mangrove restoration, among others.

UN resident coordinator for Jamaica, Dennis Zulu, explained that“the partnership we seek is not about asking the media to become a publicity platform for the United Nations, nor is it about expecting favourable coverage. We want a relationship in which the media can question us, challenge us and scrutinise our work, and where justified, recognise the results that we achieve”.

He pointed out that the organisation and the media share a common commitment to serving people, improving their lives, protecting their rights and contributing to a more informed, inclusive and resilient society.

As such, he said, the objective is to establish a much more structured, practical, and mutually beneficial relationship to ensure that citizens are better informed, that communities have a stronger voice and that development challenges receive the attention they deserve.

Zulu noted that development is not always considered headline news but emphasised that development issues shape the daily lives of every Jamaican.

“Whether we're talking about access to quality education, decent jobs for young people, food security, gender equality, disability inclusion, or the quality of healthcare, these are not abstract policy decisions. These are issues that directly affect families, communities, and the country's future. Behind every development statistic is a human story, and behind every policy intervention is a question about whether people's lives are indeed being improved,” he pointed out.

Zulu urged the media to collaborate with the UN to make these stories more visible, relevant, and compelling.

“We need to become better at explaining not simply what the United Nations is doing but why it matters, who benefits, and what has changed as a result. For the media, we hope this partnership will provide greater access to credible information, development expertise, data, communities, and stories that deserve public attention,” Zulu stated.

Jamaica Information Service (JIS) chief executive officer (CEO), Giovanni Dennis, noted that despite their varying mandates, the JIS, mainstream media and the UN are aligned in serving the Jamaican people.