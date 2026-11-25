MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on R&D, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships and digital transformation, with China leading and India the fastest-growing regional market.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market reached USD 98.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.02% from 2026-2035. According to the report, the market is expected to attain USD 182.00 billion by 2035, supported by rising demand across key end-use industries, increased technology investment, broader application potential, and growing adoption among consumers and enterprises throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Market expansion is being reinforced by sustained investment in research and development, infrastructure, capacity enhancement, and strategic partnerships. Industry participants are prioritizing digital transformation and advanced technologies to improve service capabilities, strengthen operational performance, and respond to changing customer requirements. These initiatives are helping companies differentiate their offerings while supporting the continued development of the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics ecosystem.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 98.50 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 182.00 billion

Projected CAGR from 2026-2035: 8.02%

Largest regional market in 2025: China Fastest-growing regional market: India

China held the leading market position in 2025, reflecting its established industry infrastructure, substantial end-user demand, and continued investment across the logistics value chain. The country is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the 2025 to 2035 period, maintaining its importance within the regional competitive landscape. India, meanwhile, is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, creating new opportunities for logistics providers, technology companies, infrastructure developers, and other industry stakeholders.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions and evolving regulatory frameworks are also contributing to long-term market development. As enterprise requirements and consumer preferences continue to change, demand for reliable Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics products, technologies, and services is expected to increase. Expanding market penetration across established and developing economies will provide additional pathways for growth through 2035.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Technological innovation is improving capabilities across the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics value chain.

Investment in digital transformation is helping market participants enhance efficiency and competitive positioning.

Capacity expansion is supporting rising demand from major end-use sectors across the region.

Strategic partnerships are enabling companies to extend geographic reach, strengthen expertise, and pursue emerging opportunities. Regional growth is being shaped by established multinational corporations and innovative local participants.

The competitive environment remains dynamic as companies combine domain expertise, advanced technologies, and market-specific strategies to address evolving requirements. Leading participants are increasing investment in product and service development while pursuing partnerships that can accelerate expansion and improve market access. This focus on innovation and collaboration is reshaping competitive dynamics and supporting more sophisticated solutions across the sector.

Key Takeaways



The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics sector is positioned for sustained growth through 2035.

China commands the largest market share and is projected to deliver strong growth over the forecast horizon.

India represents the fastest-growing regional opportunity.

Technology adoption, research and development, capacity investment, and strategic partnerships are central market growth drivers. Rising adoption across key end-use industries is expected to support the market's projected increase to USD 182.00 billion by 2035.

The report indicates that companies capable of combining technology, operational expertise, scalable capacity, and strong regional partnerships will be well positioned to capitalize on increasing Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics demand. Continued innovation and investment are expected to remain critical as the market develops and competition intensifies across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Service Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Temperature Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Warehouse Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Region



China



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Japan



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

India



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Australia



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

South Korea



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Asia-Pacific Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



United Parcel Service (UPS) (USA)



SF Express (China)



AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc (USA)



AmeriCold Logistics LLC (USA)



Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany)



John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited (Hong Kong)



Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [14]

Companies Featured



United Parcel Service (UPS) (USA)

SF Express (China)

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc (USA)

AmeriCold Logistics LLC (USA)

Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany)

John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited (Hong Kong) Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland)

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