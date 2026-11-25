MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Devices Patent Landscape Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global cardiovascular devices market was valued at USD 60.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, increasing obesity rates, improved disease awareness and wider adoption of early diagnostic technologies.

Innovation across the cardiovascular devices patent landscape is accelerating as companies invest in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), bioresorbable stents, wearable cardiac monitors, AI-powered diagnostics, remote monitoring, telemedicine and device miniaturization. These technologies are shaping the development of safer, more precise and less invasive cardiovascular treatments while strengthening the commercial importance of intellectual property portfolios.

Comprehensive Cardiovascular Devices Patent Analysis

The report provides an in-depth assessment of cardiovascular device patents, including portfolio strength, filing activity, granted patents, technology focus, geographical distribution and the competitive position of leading intellectual property owners. Technical segmentation offers visibility into the principal areas of innovation and helps identify technologies attracting sustained research and development investment.

Patent valuation analysis evaluates and benchmarks members of unique patent families using key parameters such as IP documents, application year, citation volume, time to expiry and jurisdiction. The report also examines patent applications filed across multiple jurisdictions, their relative value, innovation type and contribution to the broader cardiovascular devices intellectual property landscape.

Granted patent analysis assesses issued intellectual property rights across major markets and considers their strategic and commercial relevance. This approach supports the identification of influential patent families, emerging innovators, potential licensing opportunities and technologies that may affect future market competition.

Technology Innovation Driving Patent Activity

Technological advancements in cardiac devices are contributing to increased patent filings and grants. In May 2023, Abbott Laboratories was granted a U.S. patent for a bioresorbable stent designed to improve structural integrity and support long-term vascular healing. Innovations of this type are expanding treatment options and encouraging further investment in cardiovascular device research.

Patent activity has also increased as manufacturers seek to enhance device performance, clinical outcomes and procedural efficiency. The number of granted patents rose from 5,860 in 2023 to 6,406 in 2024, demonstrating continued innovation across diagnostic, monitoring and surgical technologies.

Leading Cardiovascular Device Patent Jurisdictions

The United States remains one of the leading jurisdictions for cardiovascular device patents, with approximately 197,000+ patents. Its position is supported by established medical technology companies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced research institutions and substantial investment in cardiovascular research and development.

The geographical analysis enables companies and investors to compare filing patterns, identify priority innovation markets and assess jurisdiction-specific intellectual property opportunities. It also provides insight into where major patent owners are seeking commercial protection for emerging cardiovascular technologies.

Profiles of Key Patent Holders

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a prominent cardiovascular medical technology company specializing in heart valve therapies and hemodynamic monitoring systems. Its innovation portfolio includes surgical heart valves and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) technologies designed for structural heart disease and critical care applications.

Medtronic Inc. maintains a significant presence across pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, heart valves, stents, cardiac rhythm management, vascular interventions and structural heart therapies. The company continues to advance minimally invasive cardiovascular solutions through an extensive global research and intellectual property strategy.

Other companies covered include Cardiac Pacemakers Inc., Genentech Inc. and Koninklijke Philips NV. The report also identifies new entrants, including established organizations moving into cardiovascular technologies and startups developing their initial patent portfolios.

Strategic Value for Companies and Investors



Competitive intelligence: Identify leading patent owners, emerging innovators, potential partners and organizations with strategically important cardiovascular device portfolios.

Innovation insights: Track developing technologies, filing trends and high-value areas of cardiovascular research.

Market positioning: Evaluate portfolio strength, differentiation strategies, potential barriers to entry and the competitive standing of new entrants.

Risk assessment: Assess potential IP infringement exposure and support licensing, partnership, acquisition and risk mitigation decisions. Investment planning: Compare patent value, jurisdictional coverage and technology concentration to inform commercial due diligence.

The report answers critical questions concerning key patent holders, geographical portfolio distribution, emerging cardiovascular device technologies, historical filing trends, competitive patent strategies, regulatory considerations and future opportunities. These findings provide actionable intelligence for medical device companies, investors, research organizations and other stakeholders navigating the evolving cardiovascular devices market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Overview

3.1 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)

4 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Share by Device Type

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

4.1.2.1 ECG

4.1.2.2 Implantable Cardiac Monitors

4.1.2.3 Holter Monitors

4.1.2.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

4.1.2.5 MRI

4.1.2.6 Cardiovascular Ultrasound

4.1.2.6.1 2D

4.1.2.6.2 3D/4D

4.1.2.6.3 Doppler

4.1.2.7 Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters

4.1.2.8 PET Scanner

4.1.3 Surgical Devices

4.1.3.1 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

4.1.3.1.1 CRT-Defibrillator

4.1.3.1.2 CRT-Pacemaker

4.1.3.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

4.1.3.2.1 Single Chamber ICDs

4.1.3.2.2 Dual Chamber ICDs

4.1.3.3 Pacemakers

4.1.3.3.1 Conventional Pacemakers

4.1.3.3.2 Leadless Pacemakers

4.1.3.4 Coronary Stents

4.1.3.5 Catheters

4.1.3.6 Guidewires

4.1.3.7 Cannula

4.1.3.8 Valves

4.1.3.9 Occlusion Devices

4.2 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Share by Application

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Coronary Artery Disease

4.2.3 Heart Failure

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Share by End User

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Hospitals

4.3.3 Specialty Clinics

4.3.4 Others

5 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Cardiovascular Devices Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.4.1 Granted Patents

6.4.2 Patent Application

6.4.3 Amended Application

6.4.4 Search Report

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.5.1 Active

6.5.2 Pending

6.5.3 Expired/Discontinued

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.9.1 By Entities

6.9.2 By Jurisdiction

6.9.3 By Technology

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors

7 Global Cardiovascular Devices Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Device Type

7.4.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.4.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.4.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.4.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.4.5 Analysis by Top Inventors

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Display

7.6 Patent Segmentation, By Application

8 EMR Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents

9 Global Cardiovascular Devices - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)

9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration

9.13.3 Analysis by Technology

9.13.4 Newcomers

9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies

9.13.4.2 Established Companies

10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 Medtronic Inc

10.1.1 Product Portfolio

10.1.2 Patent Portfolio by Patent Families

10.1.3 Time Evolution of Patents

10.1.4 Geographical Patent Coverage

10.1.5 Patent Analysis by Technology

10.1.6 Patent News and Developments

10.1.7 Financial Analysis

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

10.3 Koninklijke Philips Nv

10.4 Cardiac Pacemakers Inc

10.5 Genentech Inc

11 Future Trends

12 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Landscape (Additional Insight)

12.1 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market: Developers Landscape

12.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3 Analysis by Region

12.2 Global Cardiovascular Devices Market: Product Landscape

12.2.1 Analysis by Device Type

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