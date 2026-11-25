South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Enabled Products And E-Commerce Fuel 6.0% CAGR To USD 6.67 Billion By 2035
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report indicates that the South Korea small home appliances market reached USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.0% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 6.67 billion by 2035. Growth is being supported by the rising number of single-person households, increasing demand for compact multi-function appliances, rapid adoption of AI-integrated products, government energy-efficiency incentives, and South Korea's highly developed mobile commerce ecosystem.
Single-person households represented approximately 42% of South Korean households in 2024, totalling nearly 10 million units. This demographic shift is strengthening demand for space-efficient appliances designed for urban homes. Consumers are increasingly prioritising connected functionality, automation, energy performance, premium design, and products that integrate with broader smart home platforms.
Regional and Segment Insights
- The Seoul Capital Area accounted for approximately 52.76% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Growth is supported by the region's high concentration of single-person households, strong purchasing power, premium appliance adoption, and access to flagship retail centres operated by major brands. Gyeongsang Province is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by urban development, expanding e-commerce access, and rising demand for modern household technology. Cleaning appliances, particularly robotic vacuum cleaners, are projected to record the fastest product segment growth. Demand is increasing among apartment residents seeking automated cleaning solutions, AI mapping, powerful suction, and connected controls. The Online/E-Commerce channel is forecast to achieve the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035. More than 60% of transactions occur through smartphones, reflecting consumer preference for price comparison, digital promotions, subscription options, and convenient home delivery.
AI and Smart Home Integration Reshape Competition
Samsung and LG continue to influence market development through connected product ecosystems built around Bespoke AI, Bixby, and ThinQ. Smart-connected appliances are the fastest-growing energy efficiency category, with a projected CAGR of 16.27%. This momentum reflects the transition from conventional appliances to AI-enabled products offering automated scheduling, performance optimisation, security integration, and remote management.
In March 2025, Samsung introduced the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra cordless vacuum with 400W suction alongside an expanded Home AI ecosystem featuring Bixby-enabled scheduling and Knox security. These developments demonstrate how leading manufacturers are combining high-performance hardware with platform-level connectivity to increase product value and strengthen customer retention.
LG is also expanding its connected appliance strategy. The company confirmed Phase II of its Tennessee manufacturing facility expansion in April 2025, adding 55,600 square metres of production capacity. Its acquisition of Athom B.V. in July 2024 further supports the integration of AI agents and broader smart home compatibility across the LG appliance ecosystem.
Energy Efficiency and Subscription Models Support Demand
Government Grade-1 energy-efficiency rebate programmes are encouraging consumers to replace conventional appliances with more efficient connected models. Eligible buyers can receive rebates of up to KRW 200,000 per appliance, reducing upgrade costs and supporting premium product adoption.
Subscription-based appliance services are also creating recurring revenue opportunities beyond initial purchases. These models provide consumers with installation, maintenance, upgrades, and flexible payment options while helping manufacturers establish longer-term relationships. Domestic specialists, including Cuckoo Electronics and Coway, remain competitive through premium rice cookers, water purification systems, and service-focused offerings.
The report concludes that demographic change, AI-powered automation, energy-efficiency policies, premiumisation, and mobile-first retail will remain the principal forces shaping South Korea's small home appliances market through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
South Korea Small Home Appliances Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Market Analysis Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Historical Market (2018-2025) Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Market Forecast (2026-2033) South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Analysis South Korea Key Industry Highlights South Korea Small Home Appliances Historical Market (2018-2025) South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Forecast (2026-2033)
South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Product
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Energy Efficiency
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Region
- Seoul Busan Incheon Others Regional Historical Trend (2018-2025) Regional Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key South Korea Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Samsung Electronics (South Korea) LG Electronics (South Korea) Cuckoo Electronics (South Korea) Coway (South Korea) Philips Domestic Appliances (Netherlands) Roborock (China) Haier (China) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Samsung Electronics (South Korea) LG Electronics (South Korea) Cuckoo Electronics (South Korea) Coway (South Korea) Philips Domestic Appliances (Netherlands) Roborock (China) Haier (China)
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