MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered, multi-function appliances, subscription models and mobile e-commerce support premium pricing, recurring revenue and urban demand, reinforced by energy-efficiency rebates.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report indicates that the South Korea small home appliances market reached USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.0% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 6.67 billion by 2035. Growth is being supported by the rising number of single-person households, increasing demand for compact multi-function appliances, rapid adoption of AI-integrated products, government energy-efficiency incentives, and South Korea's highly developed mobile commerce ecosystem.

Single-person households represented approximately 42% of South Korean households in 2024, totalling nearly 10 million units. This demographic shift is strengthening demand for space-efficient appliances designed for urban homes. Consumers are increasingly prioritising connected functionality, automation, energy performance, premium design, and products that integrate with broader smart home platforms.

Regional and Segment Insights



The Seoul Capital Area accounted for approximately 52.76% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Growth is supported by the region's high concentration of single-person households, strong purchasing power, premium appliance adoption, and access to flagship retail centres operated by major brands.

Gyeongsang Province is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by urban development, expanding e-commerce access, and rising demand for modern household technology.

Cleaning appliances, particularly robotic vacuum cleaners, are projected to record the fastest product segment growth. Demand is increasing among apartment residents seeking automated cleaning solutions, AI mapping, powerful suction, and connected controls. The Online/E-Commerce channel is forecast to achieve the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035. More than 60% of transactions occur through smartphones, reflecting consumer preference for price comparison, digital promotions, subscription options, and convenient home delivery.

AI and Smart Home Integration Reshape Competition

Samsung and LG continue to influence market development through connected product ecosystems built around Bespoke AI, Bixby, and ThinQ. Smart-connected appliances are the fastest-growing energy efficiency category, with a projected CAGR of 16.27%. This momentum reflects the transition from conventional appliances to AI-enabled products offering automated scheduling, performance optimisation, security integration, and remote management.

In March 2025, Samsung introduced the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra cordless vacuum with 400W suction alongside an expanded Home AI ecosystem featuring Bixby-enabled scheduling and Knox security. These developments demonstrate how leading manufacturers are combining high-performance hardware with platform-level connectivity to increase product value and strengthen customer retention.

LG is also expanding its connected appliance strategy. The company confirmed Phase II of its Tennessee manufacturing facility expansion in April 2025, adding 55,600 square metres of production capacity. Its acquisition of Athom B.V. in July 2024 further supports the integration of AI agents and broader smart home compatibility across the LG appliance ecosystem.

Energy Efficiency and Subscription Models Support Demand

Government Grade-1 energy-efficiency rebate programmes are encouraging consumers to replace conventional appliances with more efficient connected models. Eligible buyers can receive rebates of up to KRW 200,000 per appliance, reducing upgrade costs and supporting premium product adoption.

Subscription-based appliance services are also creating recurring revenue opportunities beyond initial purchases. These models provide consumers with installation, maintenance, upgrades, and flexible payment options while helping manufacturers establish longer-term relationships. Domestic specialists, including Cuckoo Electronics and Coway, remain competitive through premium rice cookers, water purification systems, and service-focused offerings.

The report concludes that demographic change, AI-powered automation, energy-efficiency policies, premiumisation, and mobile-first retail will remain the principal forces shaping South Korea's small home appliances market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights

Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Historical Market (2018-2025)

Asia Pacific Small Home Appliances Market Forecast (2026-2033)

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Analysis

South Korea Key Industry Highlights

South Korea Small Home Appliances Historical Market (2018-2025) South Korea Small Home Appliances Market Forecast (2026-2033)

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Product



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Energy Efficiency



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

South Korea Small Home Appliances Market by Region



Seoul

Busan

Incheon

Others

Regional Historical Trend (2018-2025) Regional Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key South Korea Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Samsung Electronics (South Korea)



LG Electronics (South Korea)



Cuckoo Electronics (South Korea)



Coway (South Korea)



Philips Domestic Appliances (Netherlands)



Roborock (China)



Haier (China)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Cuckoo Electronics (South Korea)

Coway (South Korea)

Philips Domestic Appliances (Netherlands)

Roborock (China) Haier (China)

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