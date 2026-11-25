MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new platform introduces public complaint records, verified casino responses, private evidence sharing, and case tracking for Australian players

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AustralianGamblers.com has announced the launch of its new Casino Complaints Forum, allowing Australian players to submit disputes against online casinos, communicate with the complaints team, and follow the progress of their cases.

The forum expands Australian Gamblers' existing complaint resolution service, which previously handled disputes primarily through email. Players can now create an account, submit complaints, upload supporting evidence, and receive updates through a dedicated platform.

Unlike the previous email-based process, approved complaints are published as publicly accessible cases, allowing other players to follow investigations, read official responses, and see how disputes are concluded.

Public Complaints and Casino Responses

The forum introduces several features designed to make complaint handling more transparent:



Public complaint records: Published cases display the casino involved, disputed amount, case status, official responses, and eventual outcome.

Verified casino representatives: Authorised casino representatives can respond directly to complaints involving their casinos.

Private evidence sharing: Players can provide screenshots, transaction records, and correspondence without making sensitive information publicly accessible.

Complaint tracking: Registered players can monitor case progress, receive updates, and communicate privately with the complaints team. Public discussions: Forum members can comment on published cases and share relevant experiences, subject to moderation.



Mike Waters, Lead Analyst at Australian Gamblers, highlighted the importance of making complaint histories publicly accessible in his LinkedIn announcement.

"For me, the biggest change is that complaints won't be handled entirely behind the scenes anymore. Players will be able to follow their cases, see official responses, and understand how published disputes ended," Waters said.

Expanding an Existing Complaints Service

Australian Gamblers has already assisted players with disputes involving delayed withdrawals, account verification, confiscated winnings, disputed bonus conditions, and other casino-related issues.

The new forum brings these activities into a structured system where complaints are reviewed before publication and relevant casino representatives can participate directly.

The team aims to complete the initial review of new complaints within two business days, although investigations may take longer depending on the circumstances and cooperation of the parties involved.

The service remains completely free for eligible players aged 18 or over.

Australian Gamblers primarily handles disputes involving casinos listed on its website, although complaints concerning other operators may also be considered.

The company emphasises that it cannot compel casinos to cooperate or guarantee the recovery of disputed funds. Its role is to facilitate communication, assess available evidence, and document complaint outcomes.

The new forum is available at .



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