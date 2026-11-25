MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on EV tire retooling, automated tire building, digital quality integration, lifecycle equipment upgrades, and high-value equipment exports.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market reached USD 1.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 2.65 Billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by equipment modernisation among leading tire manufacturers, rising production of electric vehicle-specific tires, international demand for Japanese automated manufacturing systems, and greater investment in integrated digital manufacturing platforms.

Bridgestone, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and Toyo Tires continue to operate Japan-based premium tire manufacturing facilities that require ongoing equipment replacement, production optimisation, and capacity management. The transition to electric vehicles is creating additional investment requirements because EV tires must meet low rolling resistance and high load-bearing specifications. These performance requirements involve different compounding, assembly, and curing parameters from conventional tire production, encouraging manufacturers to upgrade existing systems and invest in advanced machinery.

Japan's tire manufacturing equipment suppliers are also positioned to benefit from export demand across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Their high-value automated manufacturing systems support global tire producers seeking greater production speed, dimensional consistency, quality control, and operational efficiency. Digital platforms that connect tire building machine performance with production planning and inspection systems are expected to become an increasingly important area of investment through 2035.

Key Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Insights



The Kanto Region led the market in 2025 and accounted for approximately 38% of industry revenue. Its position is supported by Bridgestone's Tokyo headquarters and research and development operations, the presence of tire equipment manufacturers and trading companies, and procurement and engineering teams responsible for domestic and international tire plant investments.

Tire Building Machines represented the largest equipment segment. Advanced single-stage systems used in passenger car tire production are among the highest-value capital investments in plant modernisation and new facility commissioning. Their performance directly affects output, yield, dimensional accuracy, and overall product quality.

Passenger Car Tires generated the largest share of equipment demand. Japan remains a major global passenger car tire producer, with Bridgestone, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and Toyo Tires operating multiple domestic facilities that require equipment lifecycle replacement and production adjustments for new EV tire portfolios. Investment in tire testing and quality inspection equipment is increasing as manufacturers strengthen consistency, safety, and performance standards for premium automotive, motorsport, aviation, and other specialised applications.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 1.85 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 2.65 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 4.5% Leading regional market: Kanto Region at approximately 38%

Domestic manufacturing investment remains central to the market outlook. Bridgestone operates major Japanese tire production facilities in Tochigi, Hikone, and Tosu, while Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Toyo Tires maintain premium manufacturing capacity for high-value products. These operations rely on continued modernisation to protect efficiency, product quality, and competitiveness in global automotive supply chains.

The shift toward EV tire production is expected to be one of the strongest growth catalysts during the forecast period. Manufacturers must adapt machinery to new compound viscosity requirements, cure cycles, structural designs, and quality tolerances. This transition is stimulating retooling, automation upgrades, and investment in systems capable of supporting a broader range of tire specifications without compromising throughput.

The report identifies tire building automation, testing technology, production data integration, and global equipment exports as major opportunities for market participants. Companies offering flexible manufacturing systems, advanced process control, and connected quality management capabilities will be well positioned as Japanese tire producers modernise domestic plants and international manufacturers expand advanced production capacity.

Overall, the Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035. Strong domestic tire manufacturing capabilities, rising EV tire requirements, demand for sophisticated production technology, and the international reputation of Japanese engineering will continue to support equipment investment and long-term market development.

Key Topics Covered:

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market by Equipment Type



Mixing Equipment

Tire Building Machines

Tire Curing Equipment

Tire Testing Equipment

Others

Analysis Scope



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market by Tire Type



Passenger Car Tires

Truck & Bus Tires

OTR (Off-the-Road) Tires

Analysis Scope



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market by Process Automation



Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Manual

Analysis Scope



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Japan Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market by Region



Kanto Region

Kansai Region

Chubu Region

Other Regions

Analysis Scope



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Japan Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



VMI Group (Schenck Process)



Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau



HF TireTech Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Kobe Steel Ltd.



Marangoni Group



MESNAC Co. Ltd.

Others

Company Profile Scope



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



VMI Group (Schenck Process)

Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau

HF TireTech Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Marangoni Group MESNAC Co. Ltd.

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