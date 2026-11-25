MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) (the“Company”), a technology company focused on advanced defense, autonomous systems and related technologies, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements in a registered direct offering with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately $2.0 million of shares of Common Stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) together with accompanying investor warrants at a price of $0.19 per Common Unit.

The offering consisted of the sale of 10,526,313 Common Units (or Pre-Funded Units), each consisting of (i) one (1) share of Common Stock or one (1) Pre-Funded Warrant and (ii) one (1) Registered Common Warrant to purchase one (1) share of Common Stock per warrant at an exercise price of $0.57. The public offering price per Common Unit is $0.19 (or $0.18 for each Pre-Funded Unit, which is equal to the public offering price per Common Unit to be sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0. 01 per Pre-Funded Warrant). The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Unit sold in the offering, the number of Common Units in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis. The initial exercise price of each Common Warrant is $0.57 per share of Common Stock or pursuant to an alternative cashless exercise option. The Common Warrants are exercisable immediately and expire 60 months after the initial issuance date.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about November 27, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Following the closing of the offering, and assuming the exercise in full of the Pre-Funded Warrants issued in the offering, the Company expects to have 31,947,506 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding.

The Company has agreed not to issue shares of Common Stock under its standby equity purchase agreement for 30 days following the closing of the offering, and its outstanding convertible notes may not be converted during that period.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is acting as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-297939) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on September 1, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at..., or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a technology company developing dual-use unmanned systems, autonomous capabilities, and advanced sensing solutions for defense, security, and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform and a suite of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone solutions, supported by sensing, perception, and autonomy technologies. Through technology development and strategic partnerships, VisionWave aims to deliver integrated ground and aerial systems that enhance situational awareness, support operational missions, and reduce personnel exposure to risk across military and civilian environments. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

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