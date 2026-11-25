Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Driven, Multi-Cloud Security Demand Fuels 14.4% CAGR To USD 10.82 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global database activity monitoring market reached USD 3.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14.4% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 10.82 Billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by stricter data privacy regulations, rising breach costs, broader enterprise multi-cloud adoption, escalating insider threats, and the integration of AI-driven analytics into zero-trust security frameworks.
Regulatory enforcement remains a major catalyst for database security investment. GDPR fines totaled EUR 1.2 billion in 2024, increasing pressure on organizations to demonstrate effective oversight of sensitive information and maintain certified audit trails. Revisions to the HIPAA Security Rule announced in March 2025 also require stronger encryption, multifactor enforcement, real-time database telemetry, and enhanced audit capabilities for healthcare databases. These requirements are accelerating demand for platforms that support continuous monitoring, privileged user tracking, anomaly detection, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting.
The expanding threat landscape is further strengthening demand for database activity monitoring solutions. The average cost of a data breach reached USD 4.88 million in 2024, prompting enterprises to prioritize early threat detection and tighter control over privileged access. Organizations are increasingly deploying agentless monitoring technologies and automated analytics to identify suspicious queries, unauthorized activity, and abnormal user behavior across relational, NoSQL, and cloud-native database environments.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- North America accounted for approximately 38.4% of global revenue in 2025. Regional leadership reflects mature compliance regimes, early zero-trust adoption, and a substantial concentration of enterprise database infrastructure requiring continuous monitoring and reliable audit trail capabilities. The Software segment held the largest component share in 2025. Demand was led by real-time database monitoring platforms, audit logging engines, and automated policy enforcement tools supporting visibility across on-premises and cloud deployments. Large Enterprises maintained the leading position by organization size due to complex multi-cloud database estates, extensive regulatory obligations, and sophisticated insider threat detection requirements. The BFSI sector represented 28.2% of market demand. Financial institutions continue to invest in AI-driven governance, privileged access oversight, and insider-risk controls to address stringent compliance and capital-adequacy requirements. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 12.4%. Growth is supported by increasing cyberattack volumes, tighter government reporting mandates, rapid digitalization, and expanding cloud infrastructure. The region accounted for 31% of global cyberattacks.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 3.68 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 10.82 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 14.4% Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific
Enterprise migration to multi-cloud environments is creating more complex database security requirements. Platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks increasingly host business-critical AI, analytics, and data workloads, making fine-grained access logging and continuous transaction monitoring essential. Cloud-native database monitoring solutions are consequently projected to expand at a 16.5% CAGR as organizations seek consistent security controls across distributed infrastructure.
Technology providers are responding by integrating AI-driven analytics, automated threat detection, and agentless deployment capabilities into unified data-centric security platforms. These technologies help security teams analyze large volumes of database activity, reduce manual investigation requirements, and enforce access policies in real time. Vendor consolidation through multi-billion-dollar acquisitions also signals sustained strategic investment in integrated database security and compliance capabilities.
The report indicates that continued regulatory pressure, increasing database complexity, and the financial impact of security incidents will remain central to market growth through 2035. Organizations modernizing their cybersecurity programs are expected to prioritize scalable monitoring solutions that provide comprehensive visibility, strengthen insider threat defenses, and support compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud database estates.
Key Topics Covered:
Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles
- Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market by Component
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market by Deployment Mode
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market by Organization Size
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market by Region
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
- North America Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Analysis United States of America Canada
- Europe Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Analysis United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- Asia Pacific Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Analysis China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Latin America Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Analysis Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Middle East and Africa Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Market Analysis Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Profile Coverage
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [21]
Companies Featured
- IBM (USA) Imperva (USA) Oracle (USA) McAfee (USA) Forcepoint (USA) Trustwave (USA) SecuPi (USA) Varonis (USA) Microsoft (USA)
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