MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize simulators, innovation, operational efficiency and strategic partnerships to capture rising military, commercial and certification-driven UAV training demand.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UAV flight training and simulation market was valued at USD 845 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2035, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.9% from 2026-2035, supported by the continued deployment of military UAV fleets, wider commercial drone adoption, stricter pilot certification requirements, and growing investment in synthetic training environments.

Military agencies are expanding their use of unmanned aerial vehicles across surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, border security, and other mission-critical operations. This expansion is increasing the need for qualified UAV operators who can safely and effectively manage complex platforms. Simulation-based training is gaining importance because it enables organizations to develop operator proficiency, test mission scenarios, and maintain readiness in controlled environments.

Commercial drone applications are also creating significant opportunities for UAV flight training providers and simulator developers. Demand is increasing across industries such as infrastructure inspection, agriculture, logistics, construction, public safety, mapping, and environmental monitoring. As these applications become more sophisticated, operators require specialized training that addresses aircraft handling, operational procedures, safety standards, and regulatory compliance.

Key Market Trends and Insights



North America accounted for approximately 40.2% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market.

The region is expected to maintain robust growth through 2035, supported by established defense programs, commercial drone activity, and favorable industry conditions.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market as UAV adoption increases across defense, industrial, and commercial applications.

By UAV Type, the Simulators segment led the market with a 45.8% revenue share in 2025. By Solution, the Simulators segment is projected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 845 Million

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 1.68 billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 8.9%

Largest Regional Market: North America Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Regulatory requirements are becoming an increasingly important driver of UAV pilot training and simulation demand. As aviation authorities introduce more structured certification, licensing, and operational standards, public and private organizations are investing in training solutions that support compliance and safe flight operations. These developments are expected to strengthen demand for standardized curricula, advanced simulators, and role-specific operator instruction.

Technological advancement is further shaping the competitive landscape. Market participants are focusing on more realistic simulation capabilities, improved operational efficiency, and training systems designed for a broader range of UAV platforms and mission profiles. Synthetic environments can support repeatable training exercises, complex scenario planning, and performance evaluation without relying entirely on live-flight operations.

Strategic partnerships are also expected to influence market growth through 2035. Training providers, UAV manufacturers, software developers, defense contractors, and educational institutions are pursuing collaboration to address evolving customer requirements. These relationships can accelerate product development, expand access to specialized expertise, and improve the delivery of integrated UAV training solutions.

The report indicates that the convergence of military fleet expansion, commercial drone growth, regulatory development, and simulation technology will create substantial opportunities across the UAV training ecosystem. Companies that prioritize scalable platforms, realistic training environments, regulatory alignment, and customer-specific capabilities are expected to be well positioned as demand for skilled UAV operators continues to rise worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market by Type



Full-Mission Simulators

Fixed-Base Simulators

Part-Task Trainers

Computer-Based Training (CBT)

Others

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market by Platform



Fixed Wing UAV

Rotary Wing UAV

Multi-Rotor UAV

Others

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market by End-User



Military

Commercial & Civil

Others

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Regional and Country Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



CAE Inc.



L3Harris Technologies



Thales Group



Textron Aviation



Boeing



FlightSafety International



Elbit Systems



Saab AB

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

Companies Featured



CAE Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

Thales Group

Textron Aviation

Boeing

FlightSafety International

Elbit Systems Saab AB

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