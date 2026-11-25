MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on clean-label, hypoallergenic demand through fortified products, e-commerce, emerging markets, strategic partnerships, and wider distribution.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rice Protein Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rice protein market is expanding steadily as plant-based nutrition continues to influence the food, beverage, health, and wellness industries. According to the report, the market is projected to reach USD 257.3 million in 2026 and USD 458.4 million by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% during the forecast period.

Derived primarily from brown and white rice, rice protein is gaining commercial traction because of its hypoallergenic properties, clean-label positioning, and suitability for vegan and vegetarian products. Growing consumer interest in sustainable dietary choices and alternatives to animal-based proteins is supporting its adoption across global markets.

Rice Protein Market Insights

Rice protein is increasingly used as a functional ingredient in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, sports nutrition, and animal feed. Its amino acid profile and digestibility support applications in protein supplements, bakery products, dairy alternatives, nutritional bars, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Demand is also benefiting from rising awareness of lactose intolerance, gluten sensitivity, and allergies associated with soy and dairy proteins. At the same time, advances in extraction and processing technologies are improving taste, texture, solubility, and overall product quality. These improvements are helping manufacturers incorporate rice protein into a broader range of formulations while meeting consumer expectations for natural and minimally processed ingredients.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The shift toward plant-based protein is a major driver of rice protein market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking nutritional products that align with health, environmental, and ethical priorities. Rice protein offers manufacturers an effective ingredient for addressing these preferences while diversifying beyond commonly used soy, whey, and pea proteins.

Expansion of the sports and fitness industry is creating further demand. Rice protein is being incorporated into powders, bars, meal replacements, and functional beverages designed for active consumers. The clean-label movement is also encouraging food and supplement companies to use recognizable ingredients and simplify product formulations.

Business Opportunities

Product innovation presents a significant opportunity for rice protein manufacturers and suppliers. Flavored, fortified, and blended formulations can broaden the ingredient's appeal across sports nutrition, everyday wellness, and specialized dietary categories. Investment in research and development is expected to improve nutritional performance and sensory characteristics, supporting wider commercial use.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer substantial expansion potential due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary habits. E-commerce is also improving access to plant-based protein products and enabling brands to reach consumers beyond traditional retail channels. Strategic partnerships, distribution agreements, and production capacity investments can help market participants strengthen supply chains and enter new geographic markets.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the global rice protein market, supported by a well-established plant-based food industry, strong demand for dietary supplements, and high consumer awareness of vegan nutrition. Extensive retail availability of protein powders, nutritional snacks, and dairy alternatives further supports regional sales.

Europe is recording steady growth as consumers prioritize sustainable food sources and clean-label products. Favorable demand for plant-based formulations is encouraging manufacturers to expand rice protein applications across food, beverage, and nutritional categories.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Abundant rice supplies, rapid urbanization, and increasing health awareness create favorable conditions for market development. China and India are particularly important due to their large consumer populations, established agricultural sectors, and evolving dietary preferences.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for rice protein. Improving economic conditions, growing interest in nutrition and wellness, and wider distribution of health-focused products are expected to support adoption across these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global rice protein market includes established international companies and specialized regional suppliers competing through product quality, formulation innovation, capacity expansion, and distribution development. Key participants identified in the report include:



Axiom Foods, Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Kerry Group plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

NutriBiotic

AIDP Inc.

Bioway Organic Group Limited

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

BENEO GmbH

Prinova Group LLC

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc. Cambridge Commodities Ltd.

These companies are strengthening their market positions by developing new rice protein ingredients, expanding production capabilities, and improving access through global distribution networks.

Market Segmentation

The rice protein market is segmented by category, source, product, application, and region:



By category: Organic Rice Protein and Processed Rice Protein

By source: Brown Rice, White Rice, and Others

By product: Rice Protein Isolates, Rice Protein Concentrates, and Others

By application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Animal Feed By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Continued innovation, growing demand for allergen-conscious nutrition, and the expansion of plant-based product portfolios are expected to sustain rice protein market growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Rice Protein Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Organic Rice Protein

3.1.2. Processed Rice Protein

3.2. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Brown Rice

3.2.2. White Rice

3.2.3. Others

3.3. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Rice Protein Isolates

3.3.2. Rice Protein Concentrates

3.3.3. Others

3.4. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. Food and Beverages

3.4.2. Pharmaceutical

3.4.3. Cosmetics

3.4.4. Animal feed

3.5. Global Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.2. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.3. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.4. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.5. North America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.5.1. U.S. Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

4.5.2. Canada Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

4.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.2. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.3. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.4. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.5. Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.5.1. Germany Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.2. Italy Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.3. France Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.4. U.K. Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.5. Spain Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.6. Russia Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.5.7. Rest of Europe Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

5.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.2. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.3. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.4. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.5. Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.5.1. China Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.5.2. Japan Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.5.3. South Korea Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.5.4. India Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.5.5. Southeast Asia Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.5.6. Rest of SAO Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

6.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.2. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.3. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.4. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.5. Latin America Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.5.1. Brazil Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

7.5.2. Mexico Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

7.5.3. Argentina Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

7.5.4. Rest of LATAM Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

7.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.2. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.3. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.4. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.5. Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.5.1. GCC Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

8.5.2. South Africa Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

8.5.3. Egypt Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

8.5.4. Nigeria Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

8.5.5. Rest of Middle East Rice Protein Market Outlook, by Segregation, Source, Product and Application, 2020-2033

8.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Axiom Foods, Inc.

9.4.2. RiceBran Technologies

9.4.3. Kerry Group plc

9.4.4. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

9.4.5. Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

9.4.6. Golden Grain Group Limited

9.4.7. NutriBiotic

9.4.8. AIDP Inc.

9.4.9. Bioway Organic Group Limited

9.4.10. Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

9.5. Company Profile Analysis

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Business Strategies and Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Axiom Foods, Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Kerry Group plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

NutriBiotic

AIDP Inc.

Bioway Organic Group Limited

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

BENEO GmbH

Prinova Group LLC

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc. Cambridge Commodities Ltd.

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