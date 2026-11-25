Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Non-Invasive And Genomic Testing Drive 5.34% CAGR Toward USD 14.39 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product Type
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Cancer Type
1.2.4. End-use
1.2.5. Regional Scope
1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. Internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Regional Outlook
2.4. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product Outlook (USD Billion)
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.5. Diagnostic Kits & Assays
4.5.1. Diagnostic Kits and Assays Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Instruments & Systems
4.6.1. Instruments and Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Reagents & Consumables
4.7.1. Reagents & Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Movement Analysis
5.3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook (USD Million)
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.5. Stool-Based Tests
5.5.1. Stool-Based Tests Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Endoscopy-Based Tests
5.6.1. Endoscopy-Based Tests Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Imaging Tests
5.7.1. Imaging Tests Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Blood-Based Tests
5.8.1. Blood-Based Tests Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Other Tests
5.9.1. Other Tests Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Cancer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Cancer Type Movement Analysis
6.3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type Outlook (USD Million)
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.5. Adenocarcinoma
6.5.1. Adenocarcinoma Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.3. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-use Outlook (USD Million)
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.5. Hospital Laboratories
7.5.1. Hospital Laboratories Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Diagnostic Laboratories / Diagnostic Centers
7.6.1. Diagnostic Laboratories / Diagnostic Centers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Cancer Research Institutes
7.7.1. Cancer Research Institutes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.8.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Academic Institutes
7.9.1. Academic Institutes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.10. Others
7.10.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.3. North America
8.3.1. U.S.
8.3.2. Canada
8.3.3. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. UK
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. France
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Spain
8.4.6. Norway
8.4.7. Sweden
8.4.8. Denmark
8.4.9. Rest of Europe
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. South Korea
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Brazil
8.6.2. Argentina
8.6.3. Rest of Latin America
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. South Africa
8.7.2. Saudi Arabia
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. Kuwait
8.7.5. Rest of MEA
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025
9.4. Key Company Profiles
9.4.1. Exact Sciences Corporation
9.4.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
9.4.3. Abbott
9.4.4. Danaher Corporation.
9.4.5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
9.4.6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
9.4.7. Olympus Corporation
9.4.8. Epigenomics AG
9.4.9. Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
9.4.10. Guardant Health
List of Tables [135]
List of Figures [68]
Companies Featured
- Exact Sciences Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Abbott Danaher Corporation Guardant Health, Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Olympus Corporation Epigenomics AG Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
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