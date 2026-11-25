Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Test Type, Cancer Type, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global colorectal cancer diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 9.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the rising incidence of colorectal cancer, increased demand for early and accurate detection, wider adoption of non-invasive screening methods, and continued progress in molecular and genomic diagnostic technologies.

The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, including an increase in cases among younger adults, is strengthening the need for accessible and effective screening programs. At the same time, the high cost of treating advanced-stage disease is encouraging healthcare systems, providers, and patients to prioritize preventive diagnostics and earlier intervention. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics are further improving detection accuracy and enabling more personalized approaches to colorectal cancer assessment.

According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the GLOBOCAN study published in Gut, approximately 1.9 million new colorectal cancer cases and more than 930,000 related deaths were recorded worldwide in 2020. The annual burden is projected to increase to approximately 3.2 million new cases and 1.6 million deaths by 2040. This outlook highlights the need for broader screening coverage, greater public awareness, improved preventive strategies, and continued investment in colorectal cancer diagnostic technologies.

Early detection remains central to improving clinical outcomes and reducing healthcare expenditure. Colorectal cancer diagnosed at an early stage is more responsive to treatment, while late-stage treatment can cost up to three times more than early-stage care. These clinical and economic benefits are accelerating demand for scalable screening options across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, cancer research institutes, and other healthcare settings.

Non-invasive, at-home stool-based screening tests are gaining acceptance because of their convenience and ability to improve participation in screening programs. Fecal immunochemical tests and stool DNA tests, including Cologuard, are among the technologies supporting this trend. Blood-based tests, imaging technologies, endoscopy-based procedures, and advanced diagnostic assays also remain important components of the colorectal cancer diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and market opportunities at the global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates current industry trends across the following segments:



Product: Diagnostic Kits & Assays, Instruments & Systems, Reagent & Consumables, and Others

Test Type: Stool-Based Tests, Endoscopy-Based Tests, Imaging Tests, Blood-Based Tests, and Others

Cancer Type: Adenocarcinoma and Others End Use: Hospitals Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories / Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Institutes, and Others

Regional Coverage

The report provides colorectal cancer diagnostics market forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, along with other markets in each region.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major colorectal cancer diagnostics market segments and regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future market opportunities

Revenue forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Actionable insights for identifying new revenue streams and guiding investment decisions Competitive strategy, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking

The report equips healthcare companies, diagnostic manufacturers, investors, research organizations, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence for informed decision-making. Its analysis of technology adoption, product innovation, competitive positioning, and regional demand provides a structured view of the opportunities shaping the global colorectal cancer diagnostics market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

