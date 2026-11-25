MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Urology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global urology devices market was valued at USD 23.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 24.8 billion in 2026 to USD 37.1 billion by 2033. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 41.3% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of innovative medical technologies, and substantial demand for urological diagnosis and treatment.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of kidney stones, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, urinary retention, bladder dysfunction, erectile dysfunction, urethral stricture, vesicoureteral reflux, and urological cancers. The aging population and increasing need for effective management of urinary tract and male reproductive system conditions are further strengthening demand for urology devices worldwide.

Technological advancements are reshaping the global urology devices market. Minimally invasive surgery, laser-based stone treatment, flexible endoscopy, enhanced visualization, robotic systems, and advanced prostate treatment platforms are improving procedural precision and expanding available treatment options. The shift toward outpatient procedures and shorter-recovery treatment approaches is also increasing adoption across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty urology clinics, and home care settings.

Market Segmentation and Product Coverage

The report provides regional and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product, product type, usability, application, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Key product categories assessed in the report include:



Urinary drainage and collection devices, including urinary catheters, ureteral catheters and stents, external urine collection devices, drainage bags, trays, and accessories

Urological endoscopy and visualization devices, including ureteroscopes, cystoscopes, nephroscopes, resectoscopes, processors, cameras, light sources, displays, and enhanced visualization systems

Endourological access and retrieval devices, including guidewires, ureteral access sheaths, PCNL access devices, dilators, dilation balloons, baskets, graspers, and fluid-management systems

Lithotripsy and surgical energy devices, including extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripters, intracorporeal lithotripters, Holmium:YAG systems, thulium lasers, laser fibers, electrosurgical devices, and tissue morcellators

Minimally invasive BPH devices, including prostatic urethral lift devices, water-vapor therapy devices, Aquablation devices, temporary remodeling devices, drug-coated balloons, prostatic stents, and implants

Urinary incontinence and bladder dysfunction devices, including male and female slings, artificial urinary sphincters, urethral bulking devices, urinary neuromodulation systems, and pelvic-floor devices

Penile and testicular prostheses, including inflatable and malleable/semi-rigid penile prostheses, testicular implants, and replacement components

Urological diagnostic and biopsy devices, including urodynamic systems, uroflowmeters, bladder scanners, ultrasound systems, fusion-biopsy guidance systems, biopsy needles, and transperineal access devices

Urethral stricture and VUR treatment devices, including dilation devices, urethral stents, urethrotomes, bulking agents, and delivery devices Urologic oncology therapy devices, including HIFU and MR-guided transurethral ultrasound, cryoablation systems, intravesical hyperthermia and chemotherapy devices, and rectal spacers

Product Type, Usability, and Application Analysis

Product type segmentation covers instruments & equipment, consumables & accessories, and implants. The usability analysis evaluates Single-use and reusable devices. Application coverage includes urolithiasis, Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence & overactive bladder, urinary retention & bladder management, urologic cancers, erectile dysfunction, urethral stricture & vesicoureteral reflux, and other conditions.

End-use analysis includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty urology clinics, home care settings, and other healthcare environments. Distribution channels comprise direct sales, distributors, and retail & online pharmacies.

Regional Urology Devices Market Outlook

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and revenue forecasts across major segments and regions

Analysis of growth opportunities, technology developments, and emerging industry trends

Competitive landscape insights and evaluation of key market participants

Market intelligence supporting investment planning and effective decision-making

Assessment of product innovation and evolving clinical adoption patterns Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and developing competition strategies

The report enables manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders to assess the urology devices market, evaluate regional potential, monitor innovation, and support informed strategic planning through 2033.

Companies Featured



Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Ambu A/S

Medtronic plc

B. Braun SE

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Dornier MedTech (Advanced MedTech Holdings)

EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A.

Quanta System S.p.A.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

EDAP TMS S.A.

Promedon S.A.

Rigicon, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Convatec Group plc

Terumo Corporation

Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Pusen Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovex Medical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., Ltd.

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

UROTECH GmbH (DCC Healthcare) ROCAMED

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