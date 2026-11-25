MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on expanded reimbursement, rising chronic disease demand, and next-generation devices to drive adoption across clinical and home care settings.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Compression Therapy Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compression therapy market is projected to grow from US$ 2.39 Billion in 2025 to US$ 3.44 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing prevalence of venous and lymphatic disorders, continued technological advancements, new product development, population aging, and the growing burden of chronic disease.

Compression therapy products are widely used in the management of varicose veins, lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, chronic venous insufficiency, venous ulcers, and related vascular conditions. Demand extends across hospitals, clinics, post-surgical care, wound care, and home care settings. The increasing need for long-term disease management is also encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced compression garments, bandages, and pneumatic compression systems.

North America Compression Therapy Market Outlook

North America represents an important regional market, with demand across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US compression therapy market is expanding due to the high prevalence of vascular and lymphatic conditions, broader reimbursement coverage, and sustained clinical innovation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), venous thromboembolism, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, affects up to 900,000 Americans each year. Many cases may be prevented or managed through appropriate mechanical interventions, reinforcing the need for compression therapy across at-risk populations.

Chronic venous insufficiency is estimated to affect between 10% and 35% of US adults, while complications such as venous ulcers are more common among older populations. Lymphedema also presents a substantial healthcare burden, affecting at least five million Americans. Approximately half of these patients became eligible for Medicare Part B coverage of medically prescribed compression garments and supplies beginning in 2024, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Coverage and Reimbursement Expansion Creates Market Opportunities

Government-driven coverage and reimbursement expansion is expected to create significant opportunities for compression therapy manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients. The implementation of the Lymphedema Treatment Act on January 1, 2024, expanded Medicare coverage for medically necessary gradient compression garments and related treatment items prescribed for lymphedema.

Coverage applies to standard and custom-fitted compression therapy products prescribed by qualified clinicians. This policy change reduces out-of-pocket costs for eligible beneficiaries and supports wider access to essential treatment supplies. It may also influence Medicaid programs and private insurers to expand their coverage policies, increasing adoption among broader patient populations.

More predictable reimbursement can encourage clinicians to prescribe compression products and allow manufacturers to invest in product innovation, professional education, and market development. Updated HCPCS coding expansions introduced in 2025 further support detailed billing for a wider range of compression garments, improving provider participation and patient access.

Product innovation is also strengthening the market outlook. Manufacturers are introducing next-generation pneumatic compression systems, improved garment materials, and designs suitable for clinical and home care use. These developments support treatment adherence, chronic disease management, and the continued integration of compression therapy into established care pathways.

Report Scope and Research Value

The report evaluates global compression therapy market size, growth prospects, leading companies, product segments, pricing considerations, distribution strategies, and regional opportunities. It also examines factors supporting or restraining market development across mature and emerging economies.

Primary and secondary research sources referenced in preparing the report include the World Health Organization, CDC, National Institutes of Health, CMS, National Center for Biotechnology Information, US Food and Drug Administration, Eurostat, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, national health ministries, government surveys, clinical guidelines, and recognized public health databases across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify compression therapy market size, growth trends, leading companies, and key segments.

Recognize strategic business priorities and support the realignment of corporate growth plans.

Assess emerging compression therapy industry trends and recommendations for effective long-term decision-making.

Develop or modify expansion strategies based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Evaluate market drivers, restraints, reimbursement developments, and product innovation trends. Strengthen commercial decisions related to products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Compression Therapy Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Compression Therapy Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Compression Therapy Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Compression Therapy Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Compression Therapy Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Compression Therapy Market Revenue Analysis - Product

6.1 Compression Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product

6.1.1 Compression Bandages

6.1.2 Compression Wraps

6.1.3 Compression Stockings

6.1.4 Compression Sleeves

6.1.5 Compression Tape

6.1.6 Compression Braces

6.1.7 Compression Pumps

6.1.8 Others

6.2 Product Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Compression Therapy Market Revenue Analysis - Technology

7.1 Compression Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis by Technology

7.1.1 Static Compression Therapy

7.1.2 Dynamic Compression Therapy

7.2 Technology Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Compression Therapy Market Revenue Analysis - Application

8.1 Compression Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Lymphedema

8.1.2 Leg Ulcer

8.1.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis

8.1.4 Varicose veins

8.1.5 Lipedema

8.1.6 Others

8.2 Application Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Compression Therapy Market Revenue Analysis - End User

9.1 Compression Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

9.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.2 Nursing Care Centers

9.1.3 Home Care Settings

9.1.4 Others

9.2 End User Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10. Compression Therapy Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Compression Therapy Market Overview

10.1.2 North America: Compression Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.3 North America: Compression Therapy Market - By Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.1.4 North America: Compression Therapy Market Breakdown by Countries

10.1.4.1 United States Market

10.1.4.2 Canada Market

10.1.4.3 Mexico Market

10.1.5 Country-level Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Europe Compression Therapy Market Overview

10.2.2 Europe: Compression Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.2.3 Europe: Compression Therapy Market - By Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.2.4 Europe: Compression Therapy Market Breakdown by Countries

10.2.4.1 Germany Market

10.2.4.2 United Kingdom Market

10.2.4.3 France Market

10.2.4.4 Italy Market

10.2.4.5 Spain Market

10.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

10.2.5 Country-level Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Asia Pacific Compression Therapy Market Overview

10.3.2 Asia Pacific: Compression Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.3.3 Asia Pacific: Compression Therapy Market - By Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.3.4 Asia Pacific: Compression Therapy Market Breakdown by Countries

10.3.4.1 China Market

10.3.4.2 Japan Market

10.3.4.3 India Market

10.3.4.4 Australia Market

10.3.4.5 South Korea Market

10.3.4.6 Rest of APAC Market

10.3.5 Country-level Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Compression Therapy Market Overview

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Compression Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Compression Therapy Market - By Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Compression Therapy Market Breakdown by Countries

10.4.4.1 Saudi Arabia Market

10.4.4.2 South Africa Market

10.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

10.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

10.4.5 Country-level Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.5 South and Central America

10.5.1 South and Central America Compression Therapy Market Overview

10.5.2 South and Central America: Compression Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.5.3 South and Central America: Compression Therapy Market - By Product, Technology, Application and End User

10.5.4 South and Central America: Compression Therapy Market Breakdown by Countries

10.5.4.1 Brazil Market

10.5.4.2 Argentina Market

10.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

10.5.5 Country-level Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Product, Technology, Application and End User

11. Compression Therapy Market Industry Landscape

12. Compression Therapy Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Enovis Corp

12.2 Convatec Inc

12.3 Arjo AB

12.4 Paul Hartmann AG

12.5 Essity AB

12.6 Juzo

12.7 SIGVARIS GROUP

12.8 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co KG

12.9 Solventum Corporation

12.10 medi Canada Inc

12.11 Company Profile Coverage: Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis and Key Developments

13. List of Additional Companies Analyzed

14. Appendix

14.1 Glossary

14.2 Research Methodology and Approach

14.2.1 Secondary Research

14.2.2 Primary Research

14.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

14.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

14.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

14.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

14.2.5 Currency Conversion

14.3 About the Analyst

14.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [242]

List of Figures [65]

Companies

The List of Companies -Compression Therapy Market

? Solventum Corporation

? Enovis Corp

? Convatec Inc

? Arjo AB

? Hartmann

? Essity AB

? Juzo

? SIGVARIS GROUP

? medi Canada Inc

? Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co KG

? Paul Hartmann AG

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