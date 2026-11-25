MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through multi-year public contracts, cloud-native SME solutions, managed cybersecurity, and subscription services that generate recurring revenue.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Denmark ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Danish ICT market size is expected to increase from USD 17.77 billion in 2025 to USD 18.59 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 23.74 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.01% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by public-sector digitalization, widespread cloud adoption, advanced telecommunication infrastructure, and rising demand for IT security and cybersecurity solutions.

The market covers IT hardware, IT software, IT services, IT infrastructure, IT security/cybersecurity, and communication services. Demand spans Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises across BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, retail E-Commerce and consumers, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and other industries.

Public-Sector Digitalization Strengthens Denmark ICT Market Growth

Government investment remains an important driver of Denmark's digital economy. Public outlays of DKK 2 billion (USD 300 million) over 2022-2026 are funding interoperable platforms designed to improve access to citizen services. The MitID authentication system exceeded 5.5 million users in 2025, replacing NemID and creating unified access to services such as e-Boks and borger.dk.

Public procurement increasingly favors technology providers with strong compliance records and the ability to support large, complex contracts. Atea's DKK 4.1 billion (USD 615 million) sole-supplier agreement covering 103 municipalities demonstrates the scale of public-sector demand. NNIT's involvement in the national health-data hub also reflects the growing importance of healthcare interoperability and standards such as HL7 FHIR. These multi-year partnerships provide recurring revenue opportunities while requiring vendors to maintain high levels of innovation, security, and service quality.

Cloud-Native Adoption Expands Among Danish SMEs

Cloud adoption reached 75% of Danish enterprises in 2023, placing Denmark well above the EU average. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which represent 99% of Danish businesses, are increasingly deploying hybrid-cloud environments that combine public cloud scalability with on-premises data residency. This approach helps organizations meet GDPR Article 32 requirements while supporting flexible growth.

Adoption of platform-as-a-service and SaaS solutions is also increasing. AI usage reached 15%, creating demand for container-based infrastructure, automated DevOps workflows, and scalable computing resources. Kubernetes adoption is particularly strong in manufacturing and logistics, where seasonal activity can produce significant changes in computing demand. Microsoft's domestic cloud region, scheduled for December 2025, is expected to reduce dependence on infrastructure in Stockholm and Frankfurt while improving latency for real-time analytics and other performance-sensitive workloads.

Technology Talent Shortage Creates Market Constraints

Denmark's limited technology talent pool remains a significant challenge. ICT specialists accounted for 5.7% of national employment in 2024, below the EU 2030 target of 10%. Danish universities produce approximately 3,000 computer science graduates each year, but strong recruitment by multinational R&D centers limits the availability of skilled professionals for smaller companies.

Although fast-track work permits can reduce visa processing to 30 days, Copenhagen's high living costs can make international recruitment difficult. Some businesses rely on staff augmentation from Poland and Romania, which may introduce coordination challenges and intellectual property risks. Cybersecurity positions are especially difficult to fill as ransomware incidents targeting critical infrastructure increased by 40% in 2024. Price competition from near-shore EU service providers also continues to pressure domestic vendors.

IT Services Lead Revenue as Cybersecurity Records Fastest Growth

IT Services represented 34.48% of Denmark ICT market revenue in 2025, supported by major agreements including the DKK 3 billion Ministry of Taxation framework and Tryg's seven-year digital transformation program. Customers increasingly prefer outcome-based pricing, cloud orchestration, managed operations, and AI-enabled automation over traditional break-fix contracts.

IT Security and Cybersecurity is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, advancing at a CAGR of 6.43% through 2031. NIS2 requirements are encouraging investment in managed detection and response, threat hunting, identity protection, and zero-trust network design. Providers are differentiating through 24 7 security operations center coverage, sovereign data-storage options, and services aligned with EU directives.

Meanwhile, public cloud adoption is reducing demand for some on-premise hardware refreshes and placing pressure on distributor margins. SaaS continues to strengthen recurring software revenue, while subscription-based business models are becoming increasingly important across Denmark's technology sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Consistent Digital Transformation Initiatives

4.2.2 Robust Telecommunication Infrastructure

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native Architectures by SMEs

4.2.4 Accelerated Public-Sector Digitalization Targets

4.2.5 Growing VC Funding in Danish Deep-Tech Start-ups

4.2.6 Sub-Sea Data-Cable Upgrades Enabling Low-Latency Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Denmark's Tight Tech-Talent Labour Pool

4.3.2 Price Pressures from Near-Shore EU Service Providers

4.3.3 Cyber-Security Skills Gap in Critical Infrastructure

4.3.4 Energy-Price Volatility Impacting Data-Centre OPEX

4.4 Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.5.1 Application Security

5.1.5.2 Cloud Security

5.1.5.3 Data Security

5.1.5.4 Network Security

5.1.5.5 Endpoint Security

5.1.5.6 Infrastructure Protection

5.1.5.7 Integrated Risk Management

5.1.5.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce and Consumers

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.3.7 Energy and Utilities

5.3.8 Healthcare

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals (Includes Transportation, Logistics, Education, Hospitality etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.3 Oracle Corporation

6.4.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.5 Google LLC

6.4.6 SAP SE

6.4.7 Amazon.com Inc. (AWS)

6.4.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Capgemini SE

6.4.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.4.12 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.4.13 Accenture plc

6.4.14 Netcompany Group A/S

6.4.15 KMD A/S

6.4.16 NNIT A/S

6.4.17 Atea A/S

6.4.18 SimCorp A/S

6.4.19 TDC Net A/S

6.4.20 Trifork Group A/S

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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