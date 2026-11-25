NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brook Gaming Launches Wingman SD2 Converter, Bringing Modern Wireless Controllers to SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast

Brook Gaming, the leading Taiwanese gaming accessory brand, has officially announced the launch of the "Wingman SD2" converter for SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast. The successor to the first-generation Wingman SD, the Wingman SD2 adds wireless controller support, letting players enjoy 90s classics with modern Xbox, PS5, and Switch Pro controllers. It also includes 2,400 blocks of built-in VMU memory, so players no longer have to compromise on save space.

[Brook Wingman SD2] Timeless Clash! Relive SEGA Saturn & Dreamcast Adventures with Modern Controllers







Plug-and-Play for Two Classic Consoles. Designed exclusively for SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast, with PC support as well, the Wingman SD2 works with all Saturn and Dreamcast games. It supports Xbox Elite controllers, PS5 controllers, Switch Pro Wireless Controllers, keyboards, and fight sticks, along with major third-party controllers from GameSir, Hori, 8BitDo, Razer, and Flydigi. The official compatibility list covers over 100 official or licensed wired and wireless controllers. Wireless connectivity lets players sit anywhere in the room, with no noticeable input lag and full vibration support.

10x VMU Capacity with Built-in Turbo, Macro, and Remap The Wingman SD2 offers 2,400 blocks of built-in VMU memory, 10 times the capacity of the first-generation Wingman SD. With the Brook Dreamcast VMU Tool for PC, players can back up their VMU saves to a computer, test buttons, fine-tune parameters, and update firmware.







For arcade and fighting game fans, the Brook Converter Center PC app lets players configure Turbo, Macro, and Button Remap. Turbo sets rapid-fire frequencies for classic arcade games that demand fast tapping, Macro triggers complex command sequences with a single press, and Remap reassigns buttons to fit each player's habits.

With over two decades of experience in hardware development, Brook Gaming remains committed to its "Your Game, Our Play" philosophy. The Wingman SD2 brings modern controllers to classic consoles, and Brook's team will keep delivering firmware updates that expand the list of supported controllers.

Specifications

Product Name: Brook Wingman SD2

Supported Platforms: SEGA Saturn / Dreamcast / PC

Supported Games: All Saturn and Dreamcast games

Compatible Controllers: Over 100 official or licensed wired and wireless controllers (see the official compatibility list)

VMU Memory: 2,400 blocks (10x the first-generation Wingman SD)

Advanced Features: Turbo / Macro / Remap via Brook Converter Center (PC)

Save Backup: VMU save backup via Brook Dreamcast VMU Tool (PC)

Other: Vibration support, firmware updates

Weight: 60g

Size: 54.0 × 58.0 × 21.5 mm (excluding cable)

Included: Wingman SD2 × 1, User Guide × 1

For More Information





Wingman SD2 Official Page:

Brook Gaming Official Website:





About Brook Gaming

With over 20 years of experience in gaming hardware design and manufacturing, Brook Gaming believes that gaming should not be limited by equipment. We are committed to breaking down platform barriers through innovative technology, fulfilling our brand promise: "Your Game, Our Play." We will continue to stand at the forefront of player needs, redefining the infinite possibilities of cross-platform gaming with forward-looking products.

Contact

Senior Marketing Specialist

Perrick Lin

Brook Gaming (ZEROPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.)

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at